The Australian Senate passes the controversial Digital Duty of Care bill despite US warnings of censorship. Details on fines, exemptions, and stakeholder reactions.

The Australian Senate has officially passed the controversial Digital Duty of Care bill, enacting strict new regulations for digital platforms while attempting to clarify boundaries regarding free speech. Communications Minister Anika Wells moved swiftly to reassure the public that citizens retain the right to listen to manosphere podcasts and critique feminism under the new framework. These clarifications arrived just days after the United States government issued stark warnings that the legislation threatens fundamental free speech rights and imposes disproportionate burdens on American technology firms.

Amendments Clarify Harmful Content Definitions

Amendments released on Tuesday explicitly state that mere disagreement with feminism, gender equality policies, or traditional ideas about gender roles will not be classified as harmful content. Instead, the legislation mandates that digital platforms must take reasonable steps to prevent material that promotes hatred of women, claims women are inherently inferior, or advocates for violence, coercive control, and their exclusion from public life. This distinction aims to separate lawful political debate from genuine online harms while maintaining regulatory pressure on platforms.

Also read Study reveals gaps in pregnancy planning care for Black, Latina women with diabetes and hypertension

US Ambassador Warns of Censorship Risks

US Ambassador to Australia Dave Brat publicly warned that the laws could force American technology companies to censor lawful speech in order to avoid massive financial penalties. Brat argued that vaguely defined harms, backed by fines of up to 5 per cent of global revenue, create a chilling effect that disproportionately affects US corporations. As Australia's largest foreign investor, the United States expressed concern that these regulations impose heavy compliance burdens on American companies relative to their global competitors.

Government Reassures Public on Political Debate

Communications Minister Anika Wells reinforced previous assurances given at the National Press Club, stating that adults can continue to listen to manosphere podcasts without restriction. Wells noted that individuals posting views about the government, creating memes, or expressing skepticism about historical events like the Moon landing can continue to do so freely. The government firmly rejects claims that the legislation targets legitimate political debate or personal opinions, insisting the focus remains strictly on preventing severe online harms.

Advertisement

Diplomatic Tensions and Opposition Response

Despite Wells describing her meeting with Brat as useful and noting mutual understanding of each nation's position, both governments remain divided on key aspects of the bill. The Trump administration has well-known objections to the Digital Duty of Care bill, and discussions regarding these points of difference are ongoing. Meanwhile, the Coalition has echoed these concerns, with Opposition Foreign Affairs spokesperson Ted O'Brien suggesting the trade-off of the bill is too great, even if some parts are worthwhile.

Financial Penalties and Future Repeal Efforts

The legislation passed on Wednesday allows for fines of up to 5 per cent of revenue, a penalty structure that could total billions of dollars for non-compliant platforms. One Nation leader Pauline Hanson vowed on Tuesday to repeal the laws if her party gains power, joining broader opposition efforts. With the US flagging potential regulatory retaliation and domestic critics preparing for future parliamentary battles, the implementation of this digital safety net faces significant geopolitical and political headwinds.