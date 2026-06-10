Australia to Begin Controversial Brumby Cull Despite Public Outcry

Thousands of wild horses, known as brumbies, are set to be shot from helicopters in Kosciuszko National Park this week, sparking fierce opposition from animal rights activists and history enthusiasts. The government's plan to reduce the brumby population has been criticized as inhumane and culturally insensitive, with opponents arguing that the growing horse numbers are not the primary cause of environmental damage in the park.

Australia is set to commence a controversial aerial cull of thousands of wild horses, known as brumbies, in Kosciuszko National Park , New South Wales, this week.

The operation, part of a government plan to reduce the wild horse population from an estimated 6,000 to 16,000 to just 3,000 by mid-2023, has sparked outrage among animal rights activists and history enthusiasts. Environmental authorities argue that the growing brumby population is causing significant damage to the park's fragile ecosystems and native vegetation.

However, opponents of the cull contend that the shooting method is inhumane and fails to acknowledge the cultural and historical significance of brumbies to many Australians. The operation, expected to continue until the end of the month, will also consider other population control measures such as trapping, rehoming, and fertility control. The origin of the term 'brumby' remains uncertain, with theories linking it to Sergeant James Brumby or the Aboriginal Bidjara word 'booramby', meaning 'wild'





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Brumby Cull Aerial Shooting Kosciuszko National Park Wild Horse Population Control Environmental Damage

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