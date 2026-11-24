Aneurin Donald hit 85 off 32 balls and Phil Salt made 58 as England chased 184 in 13.1 overs to beat Australia and level the T20 series on the Gold Coast. Michael Vaughan said Donald's innings will make the rest of the world take notice.

Aneurin Donald produced a stunning 85 from 32 balls to help England hammer Australia by chasing 184 in just 13.1 overs, levelling the T20 series on the Gold Coast.

Donald shared an astonishing opening partnership of 151 in 10 overs with Phil Salt, who made 58 off 30. The Welsh pair, from small villages in Swansea and Denbighshire, took the Australians apart. Former England captain Michael Vaughan told BBC Sport the innings would make the rest of the world notice Donald. He said it was a night where we saw a player really step up to the big stage.

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Michael Vaughan praises Aneurin Donald

Vaughan added he is sure we will see much more from Donald over the next few years, but that tonight the rest of the world noticed and said there is a player there. He also said Donald has a few franchise gigs at the moment but doing it on the biggest stage against Australia, with the world watching, means he is going to be talked about.

Donald blitzed nine sixes in his 85, while Salt was dropped by Joel Davies on 10 and mostly watched from the non-striker's end before accelerating to a 24-ball half-century. That fifty came during a brutal over from spinner Davies that went for 31. Donald's 18-ball fifty was the joint third-fastest for England in the format as the pair raced to 79-0 in the powerplay, flogging Australia's second-string bowling attack to all corners of the ground.

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Donald looked gutted to miss out on a century after he holed out to long-on off Riley Meredith, before Salt was brilliantly caught and bowled by Ben Dwarshuis an over later. England's top order, still awaiting the return of Jos Buttler from injury, finished the job with ease as Tom Banton walked off unbeaten on 26 off eight balls, including a monstrous six for the winning runs.

Australia's 184-8 had looked competitive on a surface that assisted England's spinners and Sam Curran's slower balls. The hosts recovered from a stodgy middle period after falling to 58-4 in the powerplay. Davies added a handy cameo of 38 before Dwarshuis whacked Curran's last three balls for six to finish strongly. But within a few overs of the chase, Donald and Salt had silenced a lively Australian crowd in style.

Donald backs consistent performances

Donald made his T20 international debut as a 29-year-old earlier this summer after consistent county and Hundred performances, but had struggled to cement his place with 56 runs in four innings. Known for an incredible strike-rate, he was backed by Harry Brook and Brendon McCullum to play freely and showcased that strength against an Australia attack that had no answers.

Vaughan said Donald is the perfect T20 striker with a great base, a good eye and no over-complication, adding his mindset is to try to hit everything for six, very much the modern T20 player. Vaughan said the game is moving forward and you need players like Donald who can hit the ball like that.

Brook himself said he was speechless at the end of the game, high praise from one of the world's best, as Donald and Salt made what could have been a tricky chase look like a stroll in the park. Only three international T20s had been held at the Gold Coast's Carrara Oval previously, so England were in relatively unknown territory. It did not matter to Donald, who swatted Davies for four from his first ball to start the demolition.

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His first couple of sixes off Jack Edwards sailed into the crowd despite looking like he had not timed them perfectly, giving Australia captain Mitch Marsh an insight into his new Perth Scorchers team-mate when the Big Bash League starts in December. Though the pitch had looked difficult to face spin in Australia's innings, Donald and Salt both tucked into it with aplomb.

England top order headache for opposition

Before Salt's takedown of Davies, Donald clubbed Nikhil Chaudhary for 26 to bring up his fifty by the end of the fifth over. Donald's showcase gives England a nice headache at the top of the order, with Buttler and Jacob Bethell still to come back into the fold, a frightening prospect for opposition bowlers. Despite the batting brilliance, there were mixed fortunes for England's bowlers, with a contrast between their spinners and seamers. Australia's powerplay was bizarre.

Their run-rate was healthy, just shy of 10 runs an over, but they threw away four wickets, which meant they had to be more cautious through the middle. Marsh was caught and bowled by Henry Crocombe, Jake Fraser-McGurk was out slogging to Curran before debutant James Coles produced a fine run out to get rid of Sam Harper.

Adil Rashid bowls masters class

Coles then took the catch in the deep to get rid of Tim David, and that allowed the masterful Adil Rashid and Liam Dawson to get to work, bowling seven overs on the bounce as Australia's middle order came to a standstill. Rashid tied Lachlan Shaw and Joel Davies in knots early on as they struggled to pick up his variations before he removed the former for a stodgy 10 from 17 balls.

Davies dug in before accelerating at the death, with assistance from the big-hitting Edwards as Jamie Overton's struggles continued. The 18th over conceded 16 as he only bowled two overs for 28, before Crocombe's penultimate over flew for 16 and Dwarshuis got to work on Curran, who was also taken apart in the final over in Australia's win on Saturday.

Unfortunately for Curran, he had previously been sensational at mixing up his pace deceptively and had figures of 2-9 off his first three, but completely lost control of his yorkers in the final three balls which the powerful Dwarshuis sent flying. England will be grateful for the return of Jofra Archer to their ranks as their difficulties at closing out an innings are becoming a concern.