Australia vs South Africa: Women's Cricket World Cup 2023 - Group A Match

The first game of Group A in the Women's Cricket World Cup 2023 between Australia and South Africa is underway at Old Trafford. Australia has opted for an all-spin attack, while South Africa has made some changes to their squad, including omitting Dane van Nierkirk. The match is expected to be a closely contested one, with both teams having a strong top seven.

The wind is blowing towards the hotels, making that long boundary a little shorter. We've just spoken to Ireland's Orla Prendergast after the first game.

She reckons this is a pretty good pitch. What a huge moment that is in the game! This lady is a professional athlete, almost an Olympic javelin thrower. Kapp drops short and Voll pulls, but she underhits it and Reyneke makes good ground to her right to take a fine diving catch at mid-wicket.

That's a beauty! Kapp moves her second delivery just past Voll's outside edge - it was also devilishly close to the off stump. Beth Mooney and Georgia Voll stride out in the sunshine just after the South Africans get close in a huddle on the boundary. We're nearly ready as Marizanne Kapp gets ready to bowl from the Sir James Anderson End into a stiff breeze.

This has to be South Africa's best chance. Shabnim Ismail has come back for it, it's definitely their best squad. If they don't win this one, there will be lots of discussions to be had. But that's a lot of pressure to be put on them for just one game!

It's still pretty breezy out there, and the mascots are doing well to hang on to the various flags they have been entrusted with as the national anthems are played. Australia have gone all-out spin. Alana King has played a lot here for Lancashire so she'll know the conditions and it's a good ground for her. This is a high-quality match here, I'm really looking forward to it.

Australia are a stacked team, the fact they can leave out players like Grace Harris and Megan Schutt says it all. It's great to see a clash between two much-fancied teams so early in the tournament, this being the first game in Group A, the so-called 'Group of death' with India, Bangladesh, Netherlands and Pakistan.

The good news is that the weather is set fair for this clash, it's very blustery but the clouds are scudding across over Old Trafford and the sun is putting in an appearance. It's the right call to leave Dane van Niekerk out, she hasn't exactly lit up the stage since she reversed her retirement. But they've also left out Tazmin Brits, who has had a tough time, so the young all-rounder Annerie Dercksen is in at number three.

It's still a very strong top seven. Lots of spin options for Australia, possibly a good option on a surface used for the second time today. Dane van Nierkirk is omitted by South Africa. Beth Mooney (wk), Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ash Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux (capt), Kim Garth, Alana King.

Laura Wolvaardt (capt), Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Nadine de Klerk, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Kayla Reyneke, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka. Scotland's win over Ireland was a bit one-sided, so will part two be a case of a follow-up that's better than the first part





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Women's Cricket World Cup 2023 Australia Vs South Africa Group A Match Old Trafford Women's Cricket

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