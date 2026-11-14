Australian Beauty Entrepreneur Sues Adobe After Website Upgrade Causes Bankruptcy

Briony Kennedy of Adorn Cosmetics sues Adobe claiming a Commerce Platform upgrade caused a 30% sales drop and millions in losses, forcing her into financial ruin.

Briony Kennedy, founder of the Melbourne-based ethical makeup brand Adorn Cosmetics, is pursuing legal action against software giant Adobe. The lawsuit stems from a costly website migration that Kennedy claims devastated her business and pushed her toward personal bankruptcy.

Adobe Commerce Platform Upgrade Details

Adobe projected that its Commerce Platform would drive revenue growth of between 34 per cent and 94 per cent for Adorn Cosmetics. To access these features, Kennedy agreed to a monthly fee of $15,000 starting in 2021. The software company highlighted that the platform would enable more targeted marketing campaigns for Adorn's email database and nearly 100,000 social media followers.

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Kennedy stated she initially chose Adobe because she wanted assurance that her customer data was secure. However, she later determined that her existing website infrastructure would have been sufficient for her needs without the additional complexity and cost.

Operational Failures and Staff Turnover

The transition process became a source of severe operational distress for the company. Kennedy described the launch phase as an absolute disaster, noting that the project was originally scheduled to take three months but instead required nine months to complete.

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She cited high staff turnover at Adobe as a primary cause for the delays and technical failures. Kennedy reported that her internal team was not provided with the promised credentials or access rights to monitor the progress of the migration.

When the new site finally launched, Adorn Cosmetics experienced a 30 per cent fall in sales. Kennedy attributed this decline to a series of unresolved technical issues and a lack of proper setup by the implementation team.

Financial Consequences and Legal Action

The financial impact extended beyond reduced sales volume. Kennedy claimed she lost more than $1 million on Facebook and Instagram advertising campaigns. She alleged that these digital ads failed to direct customers back to the Adorn Cosmetics website as intended.

Forced to manage mounting costs while locked into the Adobe contract, Kennedy was compelled to reduce her workforce from 15 employees to just four. The financial strain was severe enough that she was forced to sell her family home.

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By the time Kennedy abandoned the Adobe platform and migrated to Shopify last year, she was deeply in debt. While she declined to provide an exact total loss figure, she confirmed to the Daily Mail that the losses ran into the millions.

Industry Warning and Future Outlook

Kennedy launched legal proceedings against Adobe after mediation talks between the parties failed to resolve the dispute. She expressed a sentiment of having nothing left to lose after the destruction of her 18-year business venture.

Despite the setback, Kennedy has found renewed hope through customer support. She reported gaining 100 new customers within 48 hours of her story being shared, alongside continued backing from her existing client base.

She is now using her experience to warn other small business owners to conduct thorough due diligence before upgrading their online presence. Kennedy advised entrepreneurs to understand the worst-case scenario and to avoid chasing new technology if current systems are functioning effectively.