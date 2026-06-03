Australian DJ Fisher Lands Voice Role in Toy Story 5 for ANZ Release

Fisher, 39, announced on Instagram that he will voice the Garden Gnome character in the Australian and New Zealand version of Disney's Toy Story 5. The news was celebrated by his family and fans. The film releases June 18 in Australia. This follows the recent birth of his second daughter, Andi, with wife Chloe.

Australian DJ Paul Nicholas Fisher , known professionally as Fisher , has announced a significant new career milestone: he has been cast in the upcoming Disney film Toy Story 5 .

The 39-year-old musician, celebrated for his hit Losing It and dynamic performances, shared the news via Instagram on Monday. He revealed that he will provide the voice for the character of the Garden Gnome in the Australian and New Zealand release of the film. In his post, Fisher expressed his excitement, stating, This is actually wild! I'm the Garden Gnome in Toy Story 5!

Honestly, just can't wait to watch this with Chloe, Bobbi and Andi! Thank you so much for having me DisneyAUNZ! He accompanied the caption with an image of the gnome character. According to Disney, the character is part of a group of abandoned toys residing in a backyard shed and is described as fiercely protective of teatime and his kid.

The announcement was met with enthusiastic reactions from family and friends, including his wife Chloe, who commented Can't wait for this!!! , and fellow Australian artists Tones and I and Steph Claire Smith, who praised the news. Toy Story 5 is scheduled for release in Australian cinemas on Thursday, June 18. This casting continues Fisher's trend of high-profile collaborations and public visibility.

In a separate but related personal update earlier in the year, Fisher and his wife Chloe welcomed their second child, a baby girl, in February 2025. The couple shared the joyful news on social media with a gallery of photos showing Fisher tenderly holding his newborn and kissing her forehead, with Chloe looking on lovingly.

They revealed their daughter's name, Andi Bloom Fisher, and reflected on their challenging journey to parenthood, which included eight rounds of IVF and four miscarriages before the birth of their first daughter, Bobbi, in June 2024. Fisher had announced the pregnancy in August 2024, with the baby expected in 2026, though she arrived earlier. The family's story has resonated with many due to their openness about fertility struggles.

The intersection of Fisher's professional breakthrough with Disney and his personal life as a new father underscores a period of immense joy and achievement for the Australian star





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