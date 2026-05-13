After Prince Harry's Invictus Games charity received cut funding from the Australian government amidst the departure of a key trustee, volunteer athlete Vanessa Broghill expressed concern over the negative impact on veteran well-being and the struggle for athletes to access support systems.

One of the Invictus Games charities backed by Prince Harry fears for its future after the Australia n government cut all its funding. Invictus Australia will not have its £4.83million three-year support renewed by the Labor Party government due to a decision confirmed in the new budget announced on Tuesday.

The charity was met by the announcement of the withdrawal of Australian funding after Harry and Meghan's visit to the country last month and a key trustee of his Invictus Games next year in Birmingham stepping down separately





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Harry Meghan Invictus Games Legislation Budget Australia Stop-Budget Monstrous Regiment Jinx Pacifies

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