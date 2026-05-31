Australian Heraldry Enthusiast Helps Return Stolen Church Artefacts from 10,500 Miles Away

Richard d'Apice, an 80-year-old Australian solicitor and heraldry fan, used his online research skills to reunite two stolen church artefacts with their rightful homes in England.

An Australia n solicitor with a passion for heraldry has successfully helped return two stolen artefacts to English churches, all from his home in Sydney over 10,500 miles away.

Richard d'Apice, 80, a member of the Heraldry Society in both the UK and Australia, spotted the items while browsing online auction listings. The first was a painted wooden panel from St Leonard's Church in Flamstead, Hertfordshire, which he found on Dreweatt Auction House's website in December. After extensive research, d'Apice identified the panel as a memorial to George Cordell, a servant in the royal households of three monarchs, valued at about £3,000.

The panel had been mentioned in an 1812 publication, The Gentleman's Magazine, but it was missing from the church. D'Apice alerted the rector and church wardens, who confirmed it was stolen in 1996 along with another painting. The auction house was provided with evidence from police and the Art Loss Register, and the panel was removed from sale and returned to the church. A ceremony for its unveiling is scheduled for 4 June as part of the Flamstead Arts Festival.

D'Apice's second success involved a funeral hatchment from St Margaret's Church in Felbrigg, Norfolk. This decorative diamond-shaped panel displayed the coat of arms of Cecilia, widow of William Windham MP, who died in 1824. It was being sold by Sworders Fine Art Auctioneers in Essex. D'Apice again used his knowledge of heraldry to trace its origin, leading to an investigation by rural engagement officer PC Dane Wyatt.

The seller had bought the hatchment in good faith around 20 years ago, but it was eventually returned to St Margaret's in October. Sworders Fine Art Auctioneers expressed pride in helping return the item to where it belongs. D'Apice, who has been interested in heraldry since childhood, says any church with an open door draws him inside. He finds it satisfying that his hobby has practical value.

Theft of church artefacts is a major risk, and the Art Loss Register has been instrumental in proving ownership and recovering stolen items. D'Apice will travel to England to unveil the panel at St Leonard's on 4 June, part of the Flamstead Arts Festival running until 7 June. He looks forward to seeing the memorial board back in its centuries-old home. His actions underscore how passion and expertise can make a difference across continents, reuniting communities with their lost heritage.

The church wardens and local police have thanked him for his vigilance, and the case highlights the importance of online monitoring in art recovery





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