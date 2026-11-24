Australian inflation climbed to 4.9 per cent in the 12 months to October, lifting trimmed mean inflation to 3.8 per cent and fuelling rate hike fears.

Australian inflation accelerated to 4.9 per cent in the 12 months to October, up from 4.3 per cent in September, adding fresh strain to household budgets and raising fears of further interest rate hikes from the Reserve Bank of Australia. The Australian Bureau of Statistics reported the rise in the Consumer Price Index, which has now pushed price growth further above the central bank's comfort zone.

The Reserve Bank's preferred gauge of underlying inflation, trimmed mean inflation, also moved higher, climbing from 3.6 per cent to 3.8 per cent. That reading sits well above the central bank's target range of two to three per cent, which is the level the Reserve Bank is working to bring prices back toward.

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Transport and Housing Costs Drive the October Inflation Surge

Transport and housing costs are the biggest pressures on Australian households, with transport prices rising 10.6 per cent over the past year and housing prices rising 6.4 per cent over the same period. Together, these two categories are adding heavily to the broader inflation picture.

Rachael McCririck, head of price statistics at the Australian Bureau of Statistics, said housing was the largest contributor to annual inflation in October. Housing rose 6.4 per cent in the 12 months to October, compared with a rise of 5.2 per cent in the 12 months to September.

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Automotive fuel prices also stand out in the monthly data. Automotive fuel rose 6.3 per cent in October, compared with a rise of 9.4 per cent in September. McCririck said the movement was driven by higher world oil prices.

Other categories also recorded notable annual increases. Education rose 4.7 per cent, alcohol and tobacco rose 4.3 per cent, recreation and culture rose 4.3 per cent, and health rose 4.0 per cent. Insurance and financial services rose 3.7 per cent, while food and non-alcoholic beverages rose 3.5 per cent.

Reserve Bank Rate Rises Have Not Yet Brought Inflation Into Target

The Reserve Bank of Australia has raised the cash rate five times this year, lifting it to 4.85 per cent in an effort to rein in inflation. Despite those increases, price growth remains well above the central bank's target range of two to three per cent, which means even more rate rises could be on the horizon.

The gap between trimmed mean inflation at 3.8 per cent and the top of the two to three per cent target range shows that underlying price pressures have not yet eased. Because trimmed mean is the measure the Reserve Bank prefers, its movement from 3.6 per cent to 3.8 per cent is likely to matter closely in the central bank's deliberations.

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Weaker Jobs Figures Lift Australian Recession Risk

Macquarie and HSBC chief economist Paul Bloxham each now assign a 50 per cent chance that Australia will enter a technical recession. Their assessments followed soft jobs figures released last week that came in weaker than expected.

The combination of rising prices and softer employment data has sharpened the debate over the economic outlook. Inflation remains far above target, while the jobs data points to slowing economic activity, leaving the Reserve Bank with a difficult balance between taming prices and avoiding a downturn.

For households, the immediate consequence is that transport, housing, and fuel costs are all climbing faster than the central bank wants to see. Any further rate increase would add to borrowing costs for mortgage holders at a time when the cost of everyday living is already rising across several categories of spending.