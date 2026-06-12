Australian Influencer Leah Jay Loses Newborn Daughter Rowe After Overcoming Open-Heart Surgery During Pregnancy

Leah Jay, an Australian influencer, announced the death of her newborn daughter Rowe shortly after birth. The tragedy follows her own near-fatal open-heart surgery earlier in the pregnancy, which was prompted by a strep infection and a mitral valve vegetation. The family, including partner Michael Ramsey and three-year-old son Reeves, is grieving, with an outpouring of support from the online community.

Australian influencer Leah Jay has suffered the heartbreaking loss of her newborn daughter Rowe, who passed away shortly after birth. Leah shared the devastating news on Instagram, posting a photo of herself and partner Michael Ramsey holding their infant daughter in a hospital bed.

In the caption, she wrote, "Our daughter. Rowe. The strongest little girl we will never get to know. You made it through infections and multiple surgeries, even when the odds were against you.

But it just wasn't your time. We are absolutely devastated. Rest peacefully. Love always, mum, dad and your big brother Reeves.

" She also posted a tender moment of herself kissing Rowe, noting that her daughter looked identical to her three-year-old brother, Reeves. The post quickly attracted an outpouring of support from friends, followers, and fellow influencers. Simone Holtznagel commented, "I am so sorry for your loss," while Jade Brycki wrote, "Leah I'm so so sorry. Rowe is a beautiful name.

All she ever knew was your comfort, warmth and love. Thinking of you all during this time xxx.

" Football WAG Bec Judd added, "I'm so sorry my love. Absolutely heartbroken for your family. You have endured so much.

" This tragedy follows a severe health crisis that Leah faced earlier in her pregnancy. In January, shortly after announcing her second pregnancy, Leah experienced severe swelling and pain in her leg, which led to the discovery of a blood clot. Further investigation revealed a strep infection in her blood that had been present for a year, causing a mitral valve vegetation on her heart-a dangerous infection along the heart valve edges.

She required emergency open-heart surgery to replace the valve, a six-hour procedure where her heart was stopped for 80 minutes. The surgery carried significant risks for the unborn baby, but Leah's condition made the operation necessary to save her life. Her partner Michael documented the ordeal, stating that Leah was the priority and expressing hope for her recovery.

After the surgery, Leah entered cardiac rehabilitation and by May shared a video montage of her recovery, including gym workouts and ringing a hospital bell to mark her progress. The juxtaposition of these two events-miraculously surviving a life-threatening heart condition while pregnant, only to lose her newborn daughter shortly after-has left Leah, Michael, and their son Reeves in profound grief. The community's response highlights the supportive networks that often form around public figures during personal crises.

Leah's journey has been remarkably public, from announcing her pregnancy to sharing her open-heart surgery and recovery, making the loss of Rowe especially poignant for her followers. The family had endured immense medical challenges, and now faces the unimaginable pain of burying a child. Her posts, filled with both strength and vulnerability, offer a glimpse into the complexities of maternal health, the uncertainties of pregnancy complications, and the fragility of life.

The support from other influencers and the wider public underscores a shared sense of loss and admiration for Leah's courage throughout her ordeal





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Leah Jay Newborn Death Open-Heart Surgery Pregnancy Complications Mitral Valve Vegetation Streptococcal Infection Maternal Health Influencer Tragedy

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