The AMA reports a 25.2 percent surge in critical antibiotic resistance in 2024, warning that expanded pharmacist prescribing risks undermining public health efforts.

The Australian Medical Association has issued a stark warning regarding a rapidly escalating superbug crisis, highlighting that governments are simultaneously expanding access to antibiotics while facing a lethal rise in drug-resistant infections. The medical body claims that this dual approach risks undermining critical public health efforts, as antimicrobial resistance is already causing more than one thousand deaths annually in Australia and threatening the foundations of modern medicine.

Critical Resistance Surges By 25.2 Percent In 2024

Reports of critical antibiotic resistance surged by 25.2 percent in 2024, according to a new report released by the Australian Medical Association that details the severity of the current health emergency. The organization explicitly identified expanded pharmacist prescribing initiatives as primary factors that could exacerbate the situation and complicate efforts to curb dangerous drug-resistant infections.

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The AMA specifically singled out Queensland's pharmacy prescribing trial, the federal Women's Health Trial, and the expansion of pharmacist treatment for uncomplicated urinary tract infections as areas requiring immediate scrutiny and caution. These policy expansions are occurring at a time when bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites are increasingly no longer responding to the medicines designed to treat them.

1031 Deaths Linked To Hospital-Associated Infections

The Australian Medical Association estimated that 1,031 Australians died in 2020 from hospital-associated infections caused by five common antimicrobial-resistant bacteria, underscoring the immediate lethality of the crisis. This figure serves as a concrete metric for the devastating consequences that are already being felt across the healthcare system, moving beyond theoretical projections to tangible mortality data.

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The report further revealed that resistance in a common strain of E. coli linked to serious bloodstream infections has soared from 1.9 percent in 2006 to 13.4 percent in 2023. This represents a sevenfold increase over nearly two decades, illustrating the exponential growth of drug-resistant pathogens that are becoming increasingly difficult to manage in clinical settings.

Medical Procedures At Risk Without Effective Drugs

AMA President Dr Michael Bonning stated that the growing threat could turn routine surgery, cancer treatment, and even childbirth into far riskier ordeals if antimicrobial resistance continues unchecked. He emphasized that when antibiotics and other antimicrobials stop working, it not only makes infections harder to treat but also makes medical procedures now taken for granted, such as joint replacements and caesarean sections, significantly more dangerous.

Dr Michael Bonning called out governments for expanding access to antibiotics while simultaneously warning about the dangers of antibiotic overuse, describing the current situation as a wake-up call for policymakers. Molecular biologist Amy Cain, who develops new antibiotics at the Galleria Research Facility at Macquarie University, added that the world is looking off a cliff and that the crisis is becoming increasingly dangerous for patients and clinicians alike.

Globally Projected 39 Million Deaths By 2050

Antimicrobial resistance is a global emergency, with more than 39 million deaths projected to be directly caused by the condition by 2050 if current trends continue without significant intervention. The World Health Organisation previously warned that resistance to essential antibiotics is widespread, increasing, and unevenly distributed, while the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted that drug-resistant bugs cause an estimated 50,800 deaths in the United States each year.

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Despite these alarming projections, the pipeline for new treatments remains critically thin, with Amy Cain noting that only a handful of new antibiotics are in development worldwide. She argued that the burden of finding the next breakthrough has fallen largely on academics and small research organizations, as pharmaceutical companies lack sufficient financial incentives to invest heavily in antibiotic development.

23.2 Million Prescriptions Dispensed Last Year

Antibiotic use is also rising significantly within the Australian healthcare system, with 23.2 million prescriptions dispensed through the PBS in 2024, representing an increase of 4.8 percent from the previous year. This upward trend in consumption coincides with calls for urgent funding to accelerate the search for new treatments and for Australia to follow the European Union's lead by banning antibiotics in animal feed.

Dr Michael Bonning concluded that while Australia has spent more than a decade developing strategies, action plans, and surveillance systems to tackle antimicrobial resistance, implementation remains fragmented and under-resourced. He stressed that coordinated action from governments and proper investment are now required to turn these existing commitments into results and protect the medicines that Australians will rely on for generations to come.