Australian pensioner rescued in Pattaya after life-threatening ordeal

An elderly Australian man was rescued and treated after a severe abdominal injury in Pattaya, Thailand. The incident highlights risks for travelers in the popular tourist hub.

Geoffrey Chapman, a 76‑year‑old Australian pensioner, was rescued from a life‑threatening situation in Pattaya after police found him sleeping in an apartment hallway with no identification and a severe abdominal wound. The incident drew attention to the dangers that international visitors can face in the Thai resort town.

How the situation unfolded in Pattaya

Mr Chapman arrived in Bangkok on 5 May on a two‑month tourist visa and settled in the two‑star Chokdee Inn, paying AU$519 a month for a basic room. After losing his bank card and passport, he fell behind on rent. The hotel management evicted him, and he had no way to access his bi‑weekly Australian pension of roughly 38,000 THB (AU$1,645). Police reports indicate a break in the street at that time, leaving him with a gaping abdominal wound that made walking impossible.

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Stakeholder actions and support received

Local police in Pattaya conducted a welfare check and, upon finding Mr Chapman in distress, transported him to the Australian Embassy in Bangkok. The embassy referred the case to the Bangkok Community Help Foundation, whose co‑founder Friso Poldervaart met with Mr Chapman the following day. "He told us he wants to return to Australia as soon as we can arrange it," Poldervaart said.

Medical teams assessed and cleaned the wound, and the foundation secured a bed in its Centre of Dreams homeless shelter for the injured man. Within a day, social workers found him a place at a nearby care home where nurses could monitor his condition and provide wound care while the foundation helped him report his missing passport and obtain a fit‑to‑fly certificate.

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Immediate impact and future plans

Mr Chapman can now walk short distances independently and shows significant improvement in his overall condition. The Foundation is coordinating with Australian authorities and the Salvation Army Australia to ensure he receives adequate support once he lands back in Australia. The family, who requested privacy, have expressed relief that their relative is headed home safely.

This episode underscores the vulnerability of foreign travelers in Pattaya, where violent street muggings and hotel‑room robberies have been reported, including a separate incident involving a 45‑year‑old Australian victim. Authorities and aid groups continue to advise caution for visitors in the area.