Australian race car driver Joey Mawson on trial in Switzerland for alleged rape of Michael Schumacher's nurse

Australian race car driver Joey Mawson is on trial in Switzerland for allegedly raping a nurse who cared for Michael Schumacher. The nurse, who was hired by the Schumacher family due to her exceptional professionalism, woke up in pain on blood-stained bedsheets after being allegedly sexually assaulted by Mawson. Mawson denies the allegations, stating that the sex was consensual. The trial is ongoing and has sparked widespread outrage and concern.

A court in Nyon, Switzerland has heard allegations that Australian race car driver Joey Mawson raped a nurse who cared for Michael Schumacher twice in a bedroom at the 57-year-old German star's mansion in Gland, near Geneva, on November 23, 2019.

Mawson vehemently denies the allegations, stating that the sex was consensual. The nurse, who was hired by the Schumacher family due to her exceptional professionalism, woke up in pain on blood-stained bedsheets after being allegedly sexually assaulted by Mawson. She then noticed blood on her bedsheets and felt pain in her vaginal and anal areas.

The nurse told the court that she asked a fellow employee what had happened, and he confirmed she had been carried up to her room and they had sent Mawson to check on her. The employee seemed to think nothing had occurred, but when she asked Mawson, he allegedly confirmed something had happened.

Mawson explained in court that he had spent the night at the nurse's apartment, claiming he stayed there until dawn because he 'didn't want the employees to know about the intimate moment we had together'. He added: 'I hadn't realised how drunk I actually was. It wasn't until the next morning that I realised how drunk I had been.

'During the night, I had assumed she was less drunk than I realised the next morning. ' In his testimony Mawson insisted that the nurse had been 'flirtatious' and had instigated kissing and that they had 'touched each other's genitals'. He added: 'She was not intoxicated, she was alert and conscious, she was flirting and she managed to get her leg on the pool table.

'You could see from her body language she was being flirtatious. I knocked on her room and she invited me in.

' Mawson said that two videos which were provided to the court but not shown and timed at 10.15pm and midnight on the evening the offences are said to have happened proved that the nurse was 'being flirtatious'. He told the court that when he heard of the allegations against him, he had texted the nurse and apologised saying: 'I'm sorry for any emotional damage and physical pain I caused you.

' Prosecution read out text messages that Mawson had sent the nurse, which also said: 'I'm so sorry from the bottom of my heart. ' When asked by trial judge Patricia Cornaz why he had done so, he replied: 'Because I was overwhelmed by the accusations against me. It was the gentlemanly thing to do but I had done nothing wrong.

' Mawson is a close friend of Schumacher's son, Mick Schumacher, 26. The alleged attack took place in Schumacher's mansion in Gland, Switzerland. In his closing argument prosecutor Xavier Christe highlighted differences in Mawson's testimony from earlier statements he had given to investigators. He questioned how Mawson had such a vivid memory of some events despite admitting large amounts alcohol and in particular vodka and whisky had been drunk the night of the attack.

Mr Christe also pointed out how Mawson said he couldn't remember everything but had a clear recollection of helping the nurse back into bed after she had fallen out. He also referred to discrepancies in Mawson's testimony in which he initially said condoms had been used during consensual sex but then said no protection was used, with the nurse dabbing her eyes as he spoke.

The nurse's lawyer Mr Michod when given the floor explained how the nurse had been hired by the Schumacher family because she was 'a brilliant professional who was outstanding in her job.

' Mr Michod opened his closing argument saying: 'No words regret. No acknowledgement of sexual aggression. I expected nothing less from Mr Mawson.

' Then opening an insight into her job as Schumacher's carer he said: 'The eyes of the world have been on the house ever since the accident Micheal Schumacher suffered. The nurse told the court that she had been caring for Michael Schumacher since his accident in 2013 and had been working closely with his family. She said that she had always been professional and had never had any problems with her colleagues.

The nurse also told the court that she had been aware of Mawson's friendship with Mick Schumacher and had even met him on several occasions. She said that she had never seen Mawson behave in a way that would suggest he was capable of committing such a heinous crime





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Joey Mawson Michael Schumacher Rape Trial Switzerland

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mick Schumacher's IndyCar Race Derailed by Penalty, Radio Failure and IncidentA summary of the key events that led to Mick Schumacher's disappointing finish, including an early pit stop that was later penalized, a radio malfunction, and a collision that sent him to the back of the field.

Read more »

How ex-F1 driver Mick Schumacher’s maiden IndyCar podium dream was wreckedMick Schumacher's hopes of a first IndyCar podium were shattered during a troubled race in Detroit.

Read more »

Schumacher tames Ferrari's 'parachute' in legendThe German icon's Ferrari career yielded 72 wins, 58 pole positions and five world titles. But his first victory for the Scuderia remains one of the most remarkable drives of his career

Read more »

Michael Schumacher's nurse 'woke up in blood after rape' at F1 star'Joey Mawsom has denied raping a nurse caring for the F1 star

Read more »