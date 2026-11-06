Australian Survey Shows Tax and Label Policies May Not Reduce Non-Sugar Drink Consumption

A new study reveals that while many Australians would switch to water under beverage taxes, significant numbers prefer juice or diet drinks, raising questions about policy effectiveness.

Approximately 68 to 70 percent of Australian adults stated they would consider switching to water if new beverage tax es or warning labels were implemented. However, a substantial portion of respondents also indicated a preference for fruit juice or diet drinks over hydration, suggesting that current policy frameworks may not effectively target all sources of added sugars.

Study Scope and Methodology Details

A national study published in Frontiers in Public Health examined these consumer behaviors through a survey of 2,876 Australian adults. These participants were recruited via the probability-based Life in Australia panel to ensure representative data. The research team randomly assigned participants to evaluate either a hypothetical 20 percent beverage tax or a front-of-pack warning label system.

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The survey design required each group to first assess policies targeting only sugary drinks before evaluating scenarios where those same measures extended to artificially sweetened beverages. This structure allowed researchers to measure shifts in consumer intent and identify which alternative drink categories might see increased sales under new regulatory regimes.

Efficacy of Labels Versus Taxation Measures

Warning labels demonstrated slightly higher efficacy than taxation in discouraging consumption, with 55.8 percent of participants agreeing labels would reduce their intake. In contrast, 51.3 percent agreed that a tax would have the same effect, a difference that remained statistically significant after adjusting for participant demographics.

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Statistical analysis showed that the tax group had 18 percent lower odds of agreeing that the policy would discourage consumption compared to the labeling group. When the policies were extended to artificially sweetened drinks, 44.2 percent of participants in both evaluation groups agreed that the measures would discourage their consumption of these non-sugar-sweetened beverages.

Demographic and Behavioral Variations

Responses varied significantly across different demographic segments and existing consumption habits. Adults aged 18 to 34 had 72 percent higher odds of agreeing that a non-sugar-sweetened beverage tax would discourage their consumption than those aged 55 or older. Conversely, individuals living in the most disadvantaged areas were less likely to believe either sugary or non-sugary beverage taxation would effectively reduce their intake.

Existing drinking habits strongly influenced perceived policy effectiveness. Regular consumers of sugary drinks were less likely to believe warning labels would discourage their intake. Similarly, regular consumers of artificially sweetened drinks showed less receptivity to policies targeting non-sugar-sweetened beverages, indicating that habitual users may be less responsive to standard deterrents.

Impact on Consumer Beverage Alternatives

More than 80 percent of participants said they would consider at least one alternative beverage under sugary drink policies, with water being the most frequently selected option. Around 68 to 70 percent considered switching to water across all scenarios, followed by 100 percent fruit juice, which was considered by approximately 53 to 58 percent of respondents.

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Under policies targeting sugary drinks alone, 43 to 46 percent considered artificially sweetened alternatives as a viable swap. Regular consumers of artificially sweetened beverages had approximately sixfold higher odds of considering these alternatives under labeling and ninefold higher odds under taxation compared to less frequent consumers.

Health Implications and Policy Challenges

More than 80 countries have introduced taxes on sugary drinks, while others are developing warning labels to discourage consumption. Although such measures can reduce sugary drink purchases, they may encourage consumers to switch to untaxed alternatives like artificially sweetened drinks and fruit juice rather than water.

These shifts raise public health concerns because fruit juice contains free sugars. Observational research has linked non-sugar-sweetened beverage consumption with several adverse health outcomes. The World Health Organization also advises against using non-sugar sweeteners for weight control, highlighting the complexity of designing policies that effectively promote overall health.

Regular juice and bottled water drinkers were more likely to consider their usual beverages as alternatives, while regular sugary drink consumers were generally less likely to switch to water. Under sugary drink taxation, their odds of switching were approximately 51 percent lower than those of less frequent consumers. These findings suggest that while beverage policies could encourage healthier choices, they may also reinforce existing preferences for sweetened drinks.