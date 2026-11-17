Tabbie Neild reveals chilling hour-long motorcycle pursuit through Bali traffic. She warns tourists to stay vigilant after man followed her from Canggu to Uluwatu before arriving at her home.

Tabbie Neild, a 29-year-old resident of Adelaide, Australia, currently living in Bali, has issued a serious safety warning after surviving a harrowing incident where she was allegedly trailed by a male stranger for over an hour. The ordeal began during her commute from Canggu to Uluwatu and concluded when the man appeared at her residence, prompting her to urge other travelers to remain hyper-vigilant when navigating foreign roads alone.

Core Details of the Motorcycle Pursuit

Neild was approximately midway through her 80-minute journey along the busy highway when she first noticed a man riding a red motorbike positioned directly behind her. She initially dismissed the possibility that she was being targeted, reasoning that the chaotic and dense traffic conditions in Bali would make it nearly impossible for anyone to successfully trail her through such a lengthy and complex route.

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She believed the rider was simply traveling on the same single long road connecting the two locations. However, her assumption changed drastically upon arriving home, where the stranger pulled up directly behind her scooter, confirming she had been followed the entire way from her starting point in Canggu.

Stranger's Shocking Confession and Behavior

Following the terrifying conclusion of the ride, Neild described the man's behavior as bizarre and unsettling. When she confronted him about his actions, he reportedly offered an explanation that shocked her, claiming he had seen her in Canggu and decided to follow her because he was looking for a girlfriend.

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He allegedly admitted, Yeah, I just seen you and I liked your body so I followed you, while laughing and fiddling with his bike in a manner she described as super weird. The encounter took a further uncomfortable turn when he asked Neild for water, citing the long distance he had traveled.

Victim's Response and Immediate Security Actions

Neild firmly refused to share her water bottle, ensuring the stranger did not get close to her or gain access to her property. She directed him to a nearby shop instead, maintaining a safe distance while processing the severity of the situation. The incident left her physically shaken, with her jaw on the floor and an overwhelming urge to cry.

She immediately alerted her housemates and the property owner about the intrusion. To enhance safety in the wake of this event, the household has begun reviewing existing security camera footage and is in the process of installing additional cameras around the property to prevent future occurrences.

Public Reaction and Traveler Safety Warnings

After sharing her experience in a video posted to TikTok, Neild emphasized the critical importance of trusting one's instincts while traveling overseas. She advised fellow travelers to stay aware of their surroundings and to prioritize caution over politeness if a situation feels incorrect.

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Her warning has resonated with many online, with commentators describing the man's actions as dangerous and impulsive. Neild reiterated that it is better to be safe than to risk entering a scary situation from which escape might be difficult, urging other women to protect themselves while abroad.