Austrian Judges Reject Josef Fritzl's Third Bid for Early Release

Austrian courts deny conditional release for Josef Fritzl, citing lack of housing and family support. The convicted predator remains in Stein Prison despite dementia diagnosis and lawyer's appeals for justice.

Austrian judges have formally denied the third application for conditional release submitted by Josef Fritzl, the 91-year-old patriarch who imprisoned his daughter in a basement dungeon for 24 years. The High Court in Vienna rejected the petition on grounds that the convicted sex offender lacks a suitable residence, has no family willing to support his return, and requires medical care that cannot be provided in a community setting. This ruling ensures that Fritzl will remain incarcerated at Stein Prison in Krems, Lower Austria, for the duration of his life sentence despite his deteriorating health.

Legal Rejection Based on Care Requirements

The core decision by the Austrian judicial system hinges on the logistical and safety impracticalities of releasing a prisoner with advanced dementia who requires extensive nursing supervision. Judges determined that Fritzl possesses no secure social network and no realistic prospect of living independently within the Austrian community. The court noted that his relatives have severed all contact, leaving the once-dominant family tyrant as a completely isolated individual with no guardian or support structure to manage his daily needs. Consequently, the state medical wing of Stein Prison remains the only viable location for his continued confinement and care.

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Lawyer Defends Client Despite Public Outcry

Astrid Wagner, the defense attorney representing Josef Fritzl, has vowed to continue fighting for her client's freedom despite facing death threats for her role in his legal defense. In an exclusive interview, Wagner argued that the Austrian legal system must apply the rule of law impartially, stating that no one can simply suspend legal provisions based on public sentiment or the nature of past crimes. She emphasized that Fritzl has served his full sentence, apologized for his actions, and undergone required therapy. Wagner contends that her client is entitled by law to a second chance and is preparing another attempt to secure his release in 2027.

Historical Context of the Amstetten Dungeon

Fritzl was originally jailed for life in 2009 after global investigators uncovered the horrific abuse occurring beneath the family home in Amstetten, Austria. In August 1984, the perpetrator lured his 18-year-old daughter Elisabeth Fritzl into the cellar, drugged her, and locked her behind reinforced doors and complex locks. For the next 24 years, Elisabeth lived in a windowless, mold-infested dungeon where she was repeatedly raped by her father. The rest of the household lived upstairs, unaware of the enslavement taking place below, as Fritzl maintained a deception that his daughter had run away to join a religious sect.

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Victims and Consequences of Decades of Abuse

During her captivity, Elisabeth Fritzl gave birth to seven children fathered by her father. Three of these children were kept imprisoned underground alongside their mother, never experiencing life outside the dungeon. The other three were taken upstairs and raised by Fritzl and his wife, Rosemarie, under the false pretense that the children were abandoned. The crimes escalated in severity in 1996 when one of the infants, a newborn boy named Michael, died from breathing difficulties. Instead of seeking medical help, Fritzl allowed the baby to die and disposed of the body in a furnace, a neglectful act that later led to his conviction for murder.

The 2008 Rescue and Current Status

The secret was finally exposed in April 2008 when Fritzl's eldest daughter by Elisabeth, Kerstin, fell seriously ill. Fritzl allowed the 19-year-old to be taken to a hospital, where doctors and police asked questions that unraveled the decades-long deception. Elisabeth Fritzl and her children were rescued after 24 years of captivity, triggering a worldwide outcry over one of the most horrific cases of sexual abuse in modern European history. Fritzl was initially placed in a secure psychiatric institution before being transferred to the medical wing of Stein Prison, where he continues to receive treatment while awaiting any potential future legal reviews.