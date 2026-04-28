Austrian Man Accused of Plotting Taylor Swift Concert Bombing with Explosive Hidden in Red Bull Can

A 21-year-old Austrian-Macedonian dual national faces terrorism charges after allegedly planning to detonate a bomb concealed in a Red Bull can at a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna. Prosecutors claim he intended to drive into crowds with a fake police siren, detonate the explosive, and launch a knife attack. The concerts were canceled after police raided his home following a US intelligence tip-off. Authorities say he swore allegiance to ISIS and stockpiled weapons, counterfeit cash, and bomb-making materials. The suspect, once seen as a harmless neighbor, reportedly underwent a radical transformation before his arrest.

A 21-year-old man accused of plotting a terrorist attack at a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna allegedly planned to detonate a bomb concealed inside a Red Bull can.

Beran Aliyi, an Austrian-Macedonian dual national, faces charges of joining a terrorist organization, preparing explosives, and attempting to illegally procure firearms, which could result in a 20-year prison sentence if convicted. Prosecutors claim Aliyi devised a horrifying plan to massacre fans gathered outside the singer's August 2024 Vienna concert, targeting thousands as they queued to enter the stadium.

Investigators allege he intended to drive his VW Beetle into crowds using a fake police siren and flashing blue light to breach security, then detonate an explosive device—reportedly hidden in a drinks can—and launch a knife attack, according to German newspaper Das Bild. Over 195,000 fans had purchased tickets for Swift's three-night performance at Vienna's Ernst Happel Stadium, which would have been her first shows in Austria.

However, the concerts were canceled just one day before the opening night after armed police raided Aliyi's family home in Ternitz, following a tip-off from US intelligence. Authorities say Aliyi swore allegiance to the leader of Islamic State on July 7, 2024—exactly one month before his arrest. The 19-year-old ISIS fanatic, identified as Beran A., lived in a newly built semi-terraced house in Ternitz, south of Vienna, where he spent his childhood.

Leaked prosecution images reportedly show a milky-looking liquid believed to be TATP being prepared inside a bottle in a family refrigerator. A radio-controlled detonation device was also allegedly found in Aliyi's home.

In the weeks leading up to the planned attack, he is accused of stockpiling machetes, €21,000 in counterfeit cash, and components for a homemade explosive device based on triacetone triperoxide (TATP), a highly volatile substance used in previous terrorist plots, including the 2005 London bombings and the 2017 Manchester Arena attack. Aliyi initially confessed to police, though his lawyer has indicated he will contest aspects of the case when proceedings begin at Wiener Neustadt state court.

Further allegations suggest Aliyi had been in contact with a 16-year-old in Germany, identified only as Mohammed A., who reportedly helped translate bomb-making manuals and discussed coordinated attacks across Austria and Germany. The teenager was later given an 18-month suspended sentence by a German court for preparing a 'state-endangering' act of violence and supporting terrorist activity abroad and is expected to testify in the Austrian trial.

Aliyi, who grew up in Ternitz after his family moved from North Macedonia, was once seen as a 'harmless boy next door' by neighbors. However, locals claim his appearance and behavior changed dramatically in the weeks before his arrest, after he allegedly pledged allegiance to ISIS—growing a long beard and adopting more extreme views





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