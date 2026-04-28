Austrian Man Pleads Guilty to Plotting Attack on Taylor Swift’s Vienna Concert

A 21-year-old Austrian man has admitted guilt in a jihadist plot to attack Taylor Swift’s Vienna concert in 2024, leading to the cancellation of her Eras Tour shows. The defendant, Beran A, faces charges of planning a knife and explosive attack at the Ernst Happel Stadium, alongside alleged plots in the Middle East and support for another extremist. The case underscores the persistent threat of terrorism targeting global events.

A 21-year-old Austrian man, identified as Beran A under Austrian privacy laws, has pleaded guilty to plotting a terrorist attack on Taylor Swift ’s concert in Vienna in August 2024.

The jihadist plot was thwarted by authorities just hours before the scheduled performance, leading to the cancellation of Swift’s highly anticipated Eras Tour shows in Austria. During the trial in Wiener Neustadt, Beran A admitted his involvement when questioned by the judge, confirming his role in the planned attack. Prosecutors allege that he intended to target both the crowd outside and attendees inside Vienna’s Ernst Happel Stadium, using knives and homemade explosive devices.

The plot was part of a broader extremist scheme, with Beran A and a Slovak national, Arda K, also accused of planning additional attacks in the Middle East that were never executed. Beran A is further charged with providing moral support to Hasan E, who was arrested in connection with a separate knife attack in Mecca.

The cancellation of Swift’s Vienna shows sent shockwaves through her fanbase, with many expressing fear and guilt over the lost opportunity to attend the concerts. The case has highlighted the ongoing threat of extremist violence targeting high-profile events and public figures. Authorities have emphasized the importance of vigilance in countering such threats, while Swift’s team has yet to comment on the legal proceedings.

The trial continues as prosecutors seek to establish the full extent of the conspiracy and the motivations behind the planned attack





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Taylor Swift Terrorism Vienna Concert Jihadist Plot Eras Tour

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