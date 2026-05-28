Austrian Man Sentenced to 15 Years for Plotting Terror Attack on Taylor Swift Concert in Vienna

A 21-year-old Austrian citizen, known as Beran A., has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for planning a jihadist attack on a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna in 2024. The plot, which involved explosives and knives targeting fans outside the stadium, was foiled by intelligence agencies but led to the cancellation of three Eras Tour shows. The defendant was part of a broader Islamic State cell planning simultaneous attacks across the Middle East. Taylor Swift said the CIA intervention prevented a massacre. The court heard evidence of bomb-making materials found in his apartment and his online pledges of allegiance to ISIS.

An Austrian court has sentenced a 21-year-old man, identified as Beran A. due to privacy regulations, to 15 years in prison for his central role in plotting a jihadist attack on a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna during August 2024.

The defendant was found guilty of multiple terrorism-related charges, including plotting to target the massive crowd outside the Ernst Happel Stadium with knives or homemade explosives. The planned attack, which intended to cause mass casualties, was part of a broader, coordinated scheme involving other Islamic State (IS) affiliates to carry out simultaneous attacks in Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates during Ramadan.

While the Vienna concert plot was successfully thwarted by intelligence agencies, Swift's three scheduled Eras Tour performances were canceled as a precaution, devastating hundreds of thousands of fans known as Swifties who had traveled to Austria. During the trial, Beran A. admitted guilt specifically to charges of being part of a terrorist organization and the concert plot, but denied involvement in the other planned attacks, including a stabbing spree in Mecca.

His defense lawyer argued he was not an ideological leader and should only be convicted for proven actions. The 15-year sentence, though less than the maximum 20 years sought by prosecutors, reflects the gravity of the offense and the imminent danger posed. The case drew international attention, with Taylor Swift herself stating the plot was intercepted by the CIA as she traveled to Austria, narrowly avoiding a "massacre situation" reminiscent of the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing.

Evidence presented included bomb-making materials discovered in Beran A.'s apartment during a raid on August 7, the day before the concerts were set to begin, and discussions about purchasing weapons and constructing devices, some allegedly concealed in Red Bull cans. A co-defendant, Arda K. from Slovakia, was tried alongside him, while a third suspect, Hasan E., remains in pretrial detention in Saudi Arabia for a separate stabbing attack.

The cancellations caused significant emotional and financial impact, with fans gathering in Vienna to share friendship bracelets and support each other. The verdict underscores ongoing European counterterrorism efforts against ISIS-inspired plots targeting large public events and highlights the tense security environment surrounding global pop culture phenomena





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Terrorism Taylor Swift Vienna Concert Attack Plot Islamic State Austria Sentencing Eras Tour Counterterrorism Beran A. Concert Security ISIS Plot

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