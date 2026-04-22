Authentic Pakistani Culinary Gem Opens in the Heart of Liverpool

A new restaurant, Lahori Point, brings the rich, traditional flavors of Pakistan to Liverpool, filling a local gap for authentic sit-down dining.

A fresh culinary destination has officially arrived in the heart of Liverpool, bringing the vibrant and rich flavors of Lahore directly to the city centre. Lahori Point , a new establishment that promises an authentic Pakistani dining experience, was born out of a simple observation by its founders.

Business partners Saad Saed, 38, and Muhammad Rehman, 51, noticed that many local residents were frequently traveling along the M62 motorway to Manchester whenever they craved a high-quality, sit-down meal featuring traditional Pakistani cuisine. Recognizing a gap in the local market, the duo decided that Liverpool was the perfect place to establish their brand, aiming to provide a proper, full-service restaurant experience that was previously missing from the city landscape. The founders, who moved to the United Kingdom from Lahore more than two decades ago, bring a deep-rooted passion for their homeland's gastronomy. Lahore, often described as the culinary capital of Pakistan, is celebrated for its walled city, stunning Mughal architecture, and a food culture that mirrors the diversity and energy of a city like London. Muhammad Rehman noted that while Liverpool offered various food options, there was a noticeable lack of authentic, sit-down Pakistani dining. After researching properties, the partners secured a prime location on Byrom Street, situated conveniently near St John's Gardens and the historic William Brown Street museums. Their strategy focused on substance over spectacle; rather than spending their budget on flashy marketing campaigns, they prioritized keeping menu prices accessible while ensuring the quality of the food remained top-tier. The menu at Lahori Point serves as a love letter to the heritage of the Punjab region. Guests can indulge in signature dishes such as Charsi chicken karahi, a tomato-based masterpiece that highlights the beauty of minimal but impactful spicing. Other staples include fluffy Lahori kulcha, comforting tarka dhal, and the traditional Lahori chaana, a spiced chickpea dish that is a breakfast favorite in Pakistan. Muhammad explained that Pakistani cuisine is a harmonious blend of South Asian, Middle Eastern, and Central Asian influences, characterized by aromatic spices and slow-cooked, rich profiles. Since their grand opening in January, the restaurant has already begun to cultivate a loyal following of regulars who appreciate the genuine atmosphere and the authentic, meat-centric, and bread-focused menu. The partners remain optimistic that Liverpool will fully embrace the bold, diverse flavors of Lahore, adding to the city's growing multicultural tapestry and providing a welcoming environment for food lovers from all walks of life





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Lahori Point Liverpool Restaurants Pakistani Cuisine Authentic Dining Food Culture

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