Author Andrew Lownie's recent pronouncements about the late Queen Elizabeth II have sparked outrage and raised questions about his motives and the accuracy of his claims. Lownie, known for his biography on the Duke and Duchess of York, has made sensational assertions about the Queen's mental state, her alleged legal transgressions, and the parentage of Prince Andrew. These claims, largely unsubstantiated, are drawing strong criticism from those who argue they disrespect the late monarch and lack factual basis.

Andrew Lownie 's recent pronouncements have ignited controversy, particularly his claims about the late Queen Elizabeth II. Lownie, celebrated for his biography of the Duke and Duchess of York, has now turned his attention to the late monarch, making assertions that have drawn significant criticism.

The author, known for his exposé of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's association with figures like Jeffrey Epstein, has ventured into sensitive territory, challenging the public's perception of the Queen and her actions.\During a recent appearance at the Oxford Literary Festival, Lownie asserted that Queen Elizabeth II had frequently 'crossed the line' legally, particularly in her allowances for Prince Andrew, who was often considered her favorite child. He further claimed that the Queen was 'completely gaga' in her later years, suggesting that Prince Charles was effectively running the monarchy during that time. These statements have been met with skepticism and disapproval from various quarters. Critics point to the Queen's unwavering commitment to her duties, even in her final days, as evidence against Lownie's claims. Evidence suggests the Queen maintained her mental acuity, and the timing of these claims, coinciding with renewed public interest in the monarchy, raises questions about their motivation and accuracy. His allegations are not only disrespectful to the late Queen but also lack concrete evidence.\Further adding to the controversy, Lownie has also discussed unsubstantiated claims regarding Prince Andrew's conduct, mentioning alleged complaints from MI6 and the Foreign Office. He also made the inflammatory suggestion that Prince Andrew might not be the son of Prince Philip, but rather of Lord Porchester. This speculation, coupled with the previously mentioned allegations, paints a very negative picture of the monarchy. Lownie's assertions regarding the late Queen's health and alleged legal transgressions, as well as his questioning of Prince Andrew's parentage, are unsubstantiated and highly speculative. He also mentioned that the late Queen entertained a lot of. President Aliyev of Azerbaijan gave her a horse and she was thrilled. She, I’m afraid, abetted this . The whole family abetted this – they knew about it. These claims raise questions about the accuracy of Lownie’s reporting and the potential impact of his statements. It is important to remember that Lownie's statements are claims, and not necessarily facts. His comments appear to be motivated by a desire to gain attention, to provoke, or to sell books, and they are not necessarily based on accurate information.





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