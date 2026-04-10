Author Andrew Lownie's recent pronouncements about the British Royal Family, specifically regarding the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Andrew, have sparked controversy. His claims about the Queen's mental state in her later years, as well as suggestions about Prince Andrew's parentage, have been met with criticism.

Andrew Lownie 's recent pronouncements about the British Royal Family have ignited controversy, particularly his claims regarding the late Queen Elizabeth II. Lownie, author of the bestselling book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, which meticulously documented the alleged moral failings and excesses of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, has expanded his critique to encompass the late monarch.

While his earlier work garnered praise for exposing the Duke and Duchess of York's questionable associations, his latest assertions have been met with significant criticism. These new claims, made during interviews and public appearances, challenge the historical narrative and raise questions about the nature of truth and sensationalism when discussing public figures, especially those who can no longer defend themselves.\During an appearance at the Oxford Literary Festival, Lownie asserted that the Queen had 'crossed the line' legally 'a lot' in her allowances for Prince Andrew, often considered her favorite child. He further alleged that the Queen was 'completely gaga' in her final years, claiming that Charles effectively ran the monarchy during that period. These statements directly contradict accounts from individuals who interacted with the Queen in her later years. This contradiction can be seen in the recollection of an observer who met the Queen at a party near Buckingham Palace and noted her capacity for intelligent conversation. Additionally, accounts from her final days, as documented by Robert Hardman in his new book Elizabeth II, paint a picture of a monarch still diligently fulfilling her duties. Prime Minister Liz Truss described the Queen as alert and engaged during their final meeting, directly countering Lownie's claims. Lownie also expanded his critique to the late monarch's friendship with her racing manager, the 7th Earl of Carnarvon, also known as 'Porchie.' His speculation has reignited whispers about the nature of their relationship. The Netflix series The Crown has previously hinted at a special connection between the pair, which Lownie seems to want to exploit and fuel even further.\Lownie's comments also touched on unsubstantiated claims regarding Prince Andrew's dealings with MI6 and the Foreign Office. He suggested the Queen's involvement in enabling inappropriate behavior, with the entire family allegedly aware of these issues. Lownie's discussion of Prince Andrew extends to suggestions about his parentage, speculating that he is not the son of Prince Philip, but of Lord Porchester. This assertion fuels existing rumors and adds a layer of conjecture to the narrative surrounding the Royal Family. While Lownie's initial book provided an in-depth exploration of the Yorks' controversial associations, some critics believe his recent comments veer into speculation, especially regarding sensitive topics like the Queen's mental health and personal relationships. Lownie should focus on the living rather than those who cannot respond. After a record-breaking reign and a life dedicated to duty, the Queen deserves respect





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Author's Controversial Claims Rock Royal Circles, Targeting Queen Elizabeth IIAuthor Andrew Lownie's recent pronouncements about the late Queen Elizabeth II have sparked outrage and raised questions about his motives and the accuracy of his claims. Lownie, known for his biography on the Duke and Duchess of York, has made sensational assertions about the Queen's mental state, her alleged legal transgressions, and the parentage of Prince Andrew. These claims, largely unsubstantiated, are drawing strong criticism from those who argue they disrespect the late monarch and lack factual basis.

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