Louis Malletier, a vulnerable British national, faces up to 20 years in a Turkish prison after being exploited by criminals to transport 15kg of cannabis. His twin brother urges UK officials to intervene.

Louis Malletier, a thirty-three-year-old British national with autism, is currently detained in Turkey and faces a potential twenty-year prison sentence. He was targeted by a criminal gang that exploited his vulnerability to transport drugs across international borders. The case has sparked urgent appeals from his family for immediate diplomatic intervention from the United Kingdom government.

The Exploitation Mechanism and Arrest Details

Louis Malletier believed he had won a free holiday after entering a competition at a Popeyes restaurant opening in Islington on September sixteen. Criminals utilized this event to approach him and supply him with airline tickets to Thailand. Upon his arrival in Southeast Asia, an unknown individual handed him a pink suitcase at the airport under the guise of a changed travel plan. Malletier was directed to board a connecting flight to Turkey, carrying luggage registered in his name.

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Turkish police intercepted Malletier at Istanbul Airport, where they discovered fifteen kilograms of cannabis in the suitcase. Authorities determined the drugs had a street value of two hundred and fifty thousand pounds. Investigators concluded that Malletier was deliberately recruited by smugglers who sadistically preyed on his mental age of eight and his susceptibility to manipulation.

Family Appeals and Stakeholder Concerns

Conor Colegate, the twin brother of Louis Malletier, is a psychiatric nurse who is now leading the campaign for his brother's release. Colegate has issued a direct appeal to Ed Miliband, identified as the Foreign Secretary, and Andy Burnham, referred to in the source text as our Prime Minister, to protect one of Britain's most vulnerable citizens. He urges officials to secure his safe return before it is too late.

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Colegate expresses profound fear that his brother may attempt suicide due to severe emotional regulation difficulties and the lack of his daily medication for over a month. The family describes the situation as a humanitarian crisis, emphasizing that Malletier requires specialized care that is entirely absent within the Turkish penal system. Colegate states he knows his brother well and is terrified by the deterioration of his mental health.

Alleged Mistreatment in Maltepe Prison

Malletier has spent more than a month in Maltepe Prison, an infamous facility where he shares a cell with seventy other men. His brother reports that Malletier is enduring relentless bullying, beatings, and isolation from fellow inmates who target his severe autism. The conditions are described as freezing, with prisoners refusing to sleep near him after guards allegedly labeled him as crazy.

Specific incidents of abuse include an attack where a box was smashed into Malletier's face, resulting in a broken nose and significant bleeding. Another inmate deliberately soaked Malletier's blanket with water to prevent sleep, while others threw sugar cubes at him. The family notes that Malletier has been given insufficient food, reportedly surviving on peanuts and raw onions.

Impact on Health and Immediate Next Steps

The psychological toll on Malletier is severe, with his brother noting his mental state is deteriorating day by day. During one episode of overstimulation, Malletier panicked and attempted self-harm by pouring hot water on himself, stabbing himself with a fork, and drinking shampoo. He has also tried to wedge orange earplugs into his ears to block out the unbearable noise of the prison.

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A previously friendly inmate who assisted with washing has reportedly turned hostile, telling Malletier he is better off dead. Malletier maintains contact with his family through a single sixty-minute phone call per week, during which he claims to be acting like a good boy to avoid further harm. The immediate next step involves the urgent diplomatic efforts led by his brother to secure his transfer or release from the Turkish justice system.