Autistic Woman Aliya Rahman Sues Federal Government Over ICE Arrest

Aliya Rahman is suing the federal government over her Minneapolis ICE arrest, alleging assault, false arrest, and that agents mocked her disabilities.

Aliya Rahman, a US-born technologist and social justice trainer, is suing the federal government over her arrest in January in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The arrest, carried out by four masked officers during an ICE protest, was captured on a video that has since gone viral. Rahman says the agents openly mocked her disabilities after she was taken into custody.

Rahman fielded questions from reporters at a press conference on Tuesday about the lawsuit. Her legal action alleges that agents violated her rights and committed eight tort claims against her. The claims are assault, battery, false arrest and imprisonment, and negligence, among others. The lawsuit seeks an unspecified amount in damages.

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Eight Tort Claims in the Aliya Rahman Lawsuit

Aliya Rahman's lawsuit alleges eight tort claims against the federal government, including assault, battery, false arrest and imprisonment, and negligence. The suit names the federal government as the defendant and centres on the events of her arrest during the ICE protest in Minneapolis. The filing does not state a specific monetary figure.

According to her attorneys, Rahman's legal team filed a claim against the government in April. After no response was received, they moved ahead with the lawsuit. Rahman said the experience had lasting effects on her daily life, stating that it did not change her worldview but changed how she moves around the world. She also said she is still dealing with lasting injuries.

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Rahman hopes the lawsuit will help others who say they also experienced alleged misconduct during what ICE called Operation Metro Surge. Her attorneys frame the case as part of a broader set of complaints rather than an isolated incident involving a few individuals.

Video Shows Rahman Arrested During ICE Standoff

Video from the scene shows Aliya Rahman sitting in the driver's seat of her Ford Fusion during a heated argument with ICE agents in standstill traffic. A masked officer repeatedly told her to move and go, pointing at an unobstructed road directly in front of her car. The footage shows that she could have driven away from the scene at that point.

A federal agent then reached inside the car and grabbed at her seat belt. Rahman drove forward a few feet, and no officers appeared to block her path. She then applied the brakes, and a masked officer directed her to move forward, although it was unclear whether he wanted her to drive off or pull over. An officer again gestured for her to move her car away from the scene.

As Rahman began to drive the sedan away, agents surrounded the vehicle. A masked officer standing near the right-hand side of the Ford smashed the front passenger window. Rahman was then pulled from the car, shoved against it by at least three male officers, and dragged away in handcuffs.

Attorney Jessica Gingold Blames Government Policy

Her attorney Jessica Gingold argues that the treatment Aliya Rahman received was not the work of a few individual officers. Gingold said what happened to Rahman was the result of a lawless and negligent government encouraging and egging on officers who were recklessly and systemically violating the rights of individuals.

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ICE did not provide a detailed response to the allegations in this report. A spokesperson for ICE told the Daily Mail that the agency does not comment on or discuss matters involving ongoing litigation.

Medical Injury Claims and Lawsuit Background

Aliya Rahman alleges that agents caused serious physical and psychological harm during and after her arrest. In the weeks that followed, she told the Star Tribune that she was struggling to lift her arms because her shoulder tendons were torn. She attributed the injury to agents picking her up by her limbs, and she said she continues to suffer from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.

In her new lawsuit, Rahman also claims that while she was in a cell she suffered severe head pain and blurred vision before going unconscious. She alleges that agents waited around 30 minutes after her cellmate reported she was unresponsive before they called for emergency help. These allegations are contained in the complaint and have not been tested in court.

Rahman is a registered Democrat and a technologist who dedicates her time to LGBTQ, immigrant, and racial injustice causes, according to her Tech for Social Justice profile. She said she became active in advocacy while studying aeronautical engineering at Purdue University, after two of her cousins were killed in the 9/11 terror attacks. The Daily Mail previously reported that her arrest was not her first run-in with law enforcement. Her first traffic offense was in 2009, when she was charged with driving without insurance in Illinois. It is unclear how that allegation was resolved or whether Rahman was convicted or acquitted.