Automating Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Culture with the CellXpress.ai System

The CellXpress.ai Automated Cell Culture System is a cutting-edge instrument designed to automate the process of culturing induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs).

The CellXpress.ai Automated Cell Culture System is a cutting-edge instrument designed to automate the process of culturing induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs). This system includes an embedded imager, a liquid handler, an automated incubator, and scheduling and analysis software, enabling imaging and image-analysis-based process control.

The system offers a range of benefits, including robust liquid handling functionality, imaging capabilities, and integrated machine learning capabilities for image analysis. This allows the system to recognize iPSC colonies and differentiated areas, and make decisions about upcoming process steps, such as proceeding with iPSC passaging or ignoring wells to save time and cell culture media. The system can also prompt the user to check in on the experiment.

Researchers can use the CellXpress.ai system's protocols to trigger cell passaging automatically in line with user-defined values for stem cell colonies' confluency. A secondary analysis protocol is used to identify regions of differentiated cells, allowing either user notification or the automatic exclusion of wells containing these cells. This approach offers researchers a walk-away solution for culturing iPSCs.

The system has been used to automate machine learning-assisted iPSC culture, and has been shown to be effective in recognizing undifferentiated iPSC colonies and differentiated cells. The CellXpress.ai system has also been used to perform imaging at 10X magnification, allowing researchers to visualize the cells and make decisions about the culture.

In addition to its use in iPSC culture, the CellXpress.ai system has also been used in other applications, including cell passaging and media exchanges. The system's protocols are designed to be user-friendly and flexible, allowing researchers to customize the system to meet their specific needs. The CellXpress.ai system is a valuable tool for researchers working with iPSCs, and has the potential to revolutionize the field of stem cell research





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Cellxpress.Ai Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Automated Cell Culture Machine Learning Stem Cell Research

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