Cobb County Medical Examiner confirms Hassan Ibn Kariem died from blunt force trauma after being ejected from the Goliath rollercoaster at Six Flags Over Georgia on October 12.

A formal autopsy has confirmed that Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem died from blunt force trauma after being ejected from the Goliath rollercoaster at Six Flags Over Georgia. The 42-year-old father fell to his death on October 12, an incident that has now been officially ruled as an accident by medical investigators.

Autopsy Details Confirm Cause Of Death

The Cobb County Medical Examiner's Office conducted the examination of Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem the day following the tragic incident. The report describes the deceased as a five-foot-nine man who weighed 301 pounds. He sustained fatal injuries across his head, neck, torso, legs, and arms after landing on the roof of a building located within the amusement park boundaries.

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The medical determination of blunt force injuries aligns with the physical evidence recovered at the scene. Investigators have documented the severe nature of the trauma sustained during the fall. This medical finding closes the immediate question of how he died, shifting focus entirely to the mechanical and procedural aspects of the accident.

Investigation Into Safety Restraint Systems

Authorities are currently probing how Ibn Kariem managed to become unsecured while riding the Goliath rollercoaster. The central question remaining for law enforcement is whether the coaster's safety restraint was properly secured before the ride began. No statement has been made regarding whether a mechanical failure or human error contributed to the ejection.

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The exact mechanism that allowed the 42-year-old to exit his seat remains under review. Investigators are analyzing the restraint system to determine if it locked correctly. This technical inquiry is critical for understanding how a fatal error occurred on a major attraction.

Family Presence And Personal Background

Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem was at the park on October 12 with his girlfriend, her daughter, and her niece. The victim was a father of two children. He had previously survived cancer, a detail highlighted in reports about his personal history. The presence of family members during the event underscores the sudden and tragic loss for his loved ones.

The group was visiting Six Flags Over Georgia when the incident occurred. The girlfriend and her relatives were present at the time. The investigation will likely include statements from these witnesses to piece together the final moments before the fall.

Official Ruling And Ongoing Legal Review

Despite the severity of the injuries, the death has been officially ruled an accident by the authorities. This classification distinguishes the event from foul play or negligence that might lead to criminal charges. However, the investigation into the ride's safety protocols continues.

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TMZ reported the autopsy findings citing the Cobb County Medical Examiner's Office. The report provides specific details about the victim's physical condition and the nature of the trauma. These facts are now part of the public record as the park reviews its safety measures. The incident raises questions about restraint checks on high-speed coasters.