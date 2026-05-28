Autopsy Confirms No Drugs in System of Storage Wars Star Darrell Sheets

The medical examiner ruled Darrell Sheets death a suicide, found no drugs in his system and noted ongoing police investigation into cyberbullying allegations.

An autopsy performed by the Mohave County Medical Examiner has confirmed that the late Storage Wars personality Darrell Sheets showed no trace of illegal substances in his bloodstream at the time of his death.

The examination revealed a well developed, well nourished adult male whose cause of death was ruled as suicide after a self inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Toxicology results were negative for cocaine, fentanyl, benzodiazepines and all other narcotic compounds. The ink from his many tattoos, including a checkered flag, a joker, a female figure and the number 58, was also found to have no impact on{ } his health.

Police continue to investigate claims that Sheets had been the target of a cyberbullying campaign in the weeks leading up to his death. The Lake H





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Darrell Sheets Autopsy Toxicology Suicide Cyberbullying

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