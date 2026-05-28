AVA Festival to bring together international and local talent for its 12th year

The AVA festival is set to bring together international musicians, emerging local talent and techno fans for its 12th year. The festival, which takes place over two days, will feature 80 artists, including KETTAMA, Annie Mac and Honey Dijon. Founder Sarah McBriar said the festival has grown significantly since its inception 12 years ago and has expanded to include five stages and 10,000 people coming a day. The festival will also feature live acts, DJs and hip hop performances, as well as the largest art installation in its history.

It's one of Belfast 's biggest festivals and it is about to bring international musicians, emerging local talent and techno fans together for its twelfth year.

This year 80 artists will take to the stage of the two day AVA festival including KETTAMA, Annie Mac, Honey Dijon, Interplanetary Criminal and KNEECAP. Sarah McBriar, founder of AVA (Audio Visual Arts) and UP Productions, said We are expecting the festival's largest audience to date, with visitors from as far as Japan and Australia.

Founder Sarah McBrair said AVA has grown significantly in the last twelve years Speaking to BBC News NI, McBrair said the festival has expanded significantly since its inception 12 years ago. It started in the docks in the old sort of industrial warehouse. It was one day, two stages, 1,500-ish people, and now, we've got five stages and 10,000 people coming a day.

We've been able to evolve how we design the festival, how we platform artists, and we've got live acts all the way through to DJs, all the way through to hip hop. We're very excited about how it's evolved and changed. With new stages, an evolved site and 80 artists across two days, plus the largest art installation in our history.

It's incredible to see the creative talent from Belfast and beyond platformed at our festival on the slipways, she said. Ahead of the festival on Thursday there will be an event at the MAC in Belfast, where there will be free talks and workshops exploring music, culture and creativity. McBrair said it's very much about developing local talent.

We run a creator's forum where there are five producers, five DJs who apply, and it's all about platforming and finding new emerging talent and giving them an opportunity, she said. Festival goers are advised to arrive early as the entrance can be busy from 15:00 BST. Re-entry is not allowed and the last entry into the festival is at 19:00 BST.

Those attending the festival must be over 18 years old and must bring a valid form of ID such as a driving licence, a passport or a Yoti CitizenCard. No other forms of ID will be accepted. Student ticket holders must bring valid student ID and resident ticket holders should bring proof of address. There is no customer car park but there will be an official taxi drop-off and pick-up point.

There is a range of food and drink stalls at the festival, including a restaurant which will offer West African cuisine





BBCNewsNI / 🏆 95. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

AVA Festival Belfast International Musicians Local Talent Techno Fans KETTAMA Annie Mac Honey Dijon

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

In Pictures: Sonning scarecrows shown off in ex-straw-dinary trailSonning Scarecrows festival sees the Berkshire village streets taken over by straw-based creations.

Read more »

Hidden Scottish village hosting award winning beer and music festival this week'A relaxed, family-friendly way to bring people together.'

Read more »

Nottingham Music Festival Kicks Off with Energetic PerformancesThe Nottingham Music Festival has begun with a series of energetic performances from emerging musical talent, including Archy & the Astronauts and Adult DVD.

Read more »

Carnivals, festivals and city centre events share £25,000 funding upliftPreston City Council hands increased funding pots to Mela, Windrush, Carnival, Pride and Jazz Festival

Read more »