Available: Premium Bose Earbuds with Upgraded Headphones for £50 Off

Shoppers can get their hands on a pair of premium earbuds from Amazon that boast sensational noise-cancelling abilities, with one reviewer claiming they top Apple AirPods. The Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds are currently available with £50 off in a limited-time deal. The earbuds ordinarily retail at £179.95 on Amazon, but have been reduced to £129.95. This discount applies to the black option — the pink, dark blue and white colourways are similarly reduced.

Shoppers can get their hands on a pair of premium earbuds from Amazon that boast sensational noise-cancelling abilities, with one reviewer claiming they top Apple AirPods.

The Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds are currently available with £50 off in a limited-time deal. The earbuds ordinarily retail at £179.95 on Amazon, but have been reduced to £129.95. This discount applies to the black option — the pink, dark blue and white colourways are similarly reduced. These Bluetooth wireless earbuds are renowned for their noise-cancelling technology, offering customers a satisfyingly rich listening experience with remarkable sound quality, according to the product listing.

They reportedly deliver up to eight-and-a-half hours of listening time, with a 20-minute charge in the case providing an additional two hours of playback. To ensure a snug and comfortable fit, three eartip and stability band sizes are available. They can be operated via customisable tap control buttons — meaning shoppers needn't reach for their phone to pause, play, skip tracks or more. The earbuds are compatible with the Bose app and can simultaneously connect to multiple devices.

For those seeking a slightly more premium option, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Bluetooth Earbuds (2nd Gen) are available at £229.95 from Amazon, down from £299.95 in a limited-time offer. This model boasts exclusive new features, including an immersive audio function known as Cinema Mode, reports the Daily Star.

Meanwhile, for a more budget-conscious alternative, Argos stocks the Sony WF-C510 True Wireless Earbuds for £39.99. They boast a 22-hour battery life and are marketed as Sony's smallest and lightest earbuds yet. Shoppers have heaped praise on the first-generation Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds, awarding them 4 stars across more than 7,800 reviews. One customer remarked: 'They sound better and the noise cancelling is at least as good as the QC 2.

The Bose ANC is the best I've used so far (though I haven't yet tried Sony earbuds). It's fun to put some loud aircraft cabin white noise on the stereo and feel the background noise, but be able to comfortably listen to music.





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Amazon Bose Quietcomfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Ea Apple Airpods Noise Cancellation Sound Quality Comfortable Fit Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds Tap Control Buttons Product Listing Upselling Size Available Price Reduction Double The Battery Life Through The App Control

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