Avenue Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Liquidated Following Insolvency and Court Orders

Melbourne clinic Avenue Aesthetic Plastic Surgery faces liquidation after Federal Court orders. Co-founder Dr Angie Taras relocated to the US as tax debts and pandemic lockdowns triggered financial collapse.

A Melbourne plastic surgery clinic has been formally ordered into liquidation by the Federal Court, marking the end of operations for Avenue Aesthetic Plastic Surgery. The winding-up order follows a period of severe financial distress that saw co-founder surgeon Dr Angie Taras return to the United States six months prior to the court decision. The business, operating under the name Taras Operations Pty Ltd in the affluent suburb of Malvern, will now be wound up due to insolvency.

Legal Proceedings and Tax Commissioner Action

The legal process leading to the closure began on September 23 when the Deputy Commissioner of Taxation applied for a winding-up order against the entity. This application was granted by the Federal Court, resulting in an official insolvency order on October 30. At this stage, Ian Grant was appointed as the liquidator to take control of the company's books and assets. As part of the court proceedings, the business was also ordered to pay $3,000 in legal costs to the Deputy Commissioner. Multiple attempts to contact the clinic via phone on Tuesday yielded no response, despite the business still appearing as open on Google Maps.

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Pandemic Lockdowns and Financial Collapse

Industry sources indicate that the clinic suffered significant damage from Victoria's extended and heavily criticized Covid lockdowns implemented under the Andrews government. These restrictions severely impacted revenue streams, preventing the clinic from recovering financially. The situation was further exacerbated by government mandates that restricted and postponed non-urgent surgical procedures during the crisis period. Additionally, negative reviews left by frustrated patients waiting for surgery revisions contributed to the decline in patient trust and demand. The combination of these factors created an unsustainable financial environment for the practice.

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Dr Angie Taras Relocation and Current Status

Dr Angie Taras, the glamorous co-founder of the clinic, temporarily relocated to the United States earlier this year. On her new workplace's Instagram account, she is promoted as offering Brazilian butt lifts, an invasive procedure involving fat transfer to produce fuller results. Her professional bio on the Avana Plastic Surgery website in Dallas, Texas, highlights her meticulous technique and artistic eye. It is understood that Dr Taras has been practicing surgery in the United States since at least May, operating out of Avana Plastic Surgery. While her website states she remains a mentor to the brand, it clarifies that she is no longer consulting or operating in Australia. Neither Dr Taras nor Dr Kwok Hao Lie, who also worked at the clinic, is accused of any wrongdoing.

Clinic History and Unanswered Creditor Questions

Avenue Aesthetic Plastic Surgery has undergone several rebrands since its incorporation as a business in 2015, most recently changing from Avenue Plastic Surgery. The clinic advertised a range of procedures including breast augmentation, chest reconstruction, tummy tucks, liposuction, and facelifts. In April, Dr Taras was quoted in news reports regarding looksmaxxing influencer Clavicular, lending her expertise to warn against dangerous techniques used by controversial figures. Despite the clear timeline of events, the clinic did not respond to questions about how much was allegedly owed to the tax office. There remain unanswered questions regarding other creditors, including patients and employees who may have been owed money for services rendered or unpaid wages.