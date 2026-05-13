Avoid These Phrases at Funerals

An etiquette expert reveals that one phrase you should avoid at funerals is 'at least they went peacefully.' She explains that this phrase can diminish the feelings of loss and grief for those who survive. Other phrases to avoid include 'at least she lived a long life,' 'I know how you feel, my mother/father died recently,' 'death is better than the suffering she/he went through,' 'they’re in a better place,' and 'you must be strong for the children, family...'. Instead, try phrases like 'I’m so sorry for your loss' and 'My heart goes out to you and your family at this very difficult time.'

Navigating how to behave at a funeral isn’t easy. Mourners should be attentive yet respectful, present but not overbearing. It’s an uncomfortable dance: tiptoeing around what to say, never quite sure of your footing.

And now, an etiquette expert has revealed there’s one phrase that you need to avoid — and you’ve probably said it before. Etiquette expert Laura Winsor tells Metro: ‘One of the worst things you can say at a funeral is “at least they went peacefully”. ’ She continues: ‘Saying this can feel like it diminishes the real weight of those feelings of loss, disruption, grief and confrontation with morality for those who survive.

’ While the intention may be sincere, Laura shares that its important to remember that a funeral is about ‘a lot more than the death itself. ’ ‘It has to do with the aftermath and the feelings of those who’re still around,’ she adds. No matter how true it might be, telling someone their loved one ‘went peacefully’, might not be the comfort you think it is. Other phrases to avoid at funerals ‘At least she lived a long life.

’ ‘I know how you feel, my mother/father died recently. ’ ‘Death is better than the suffering she/he went through. ’ ‘They’re in a better place. ’ ‘You must be strong for the children, family…’ What not to say to those experiencing grief On a recent episode of ‘Help I Sexted My Boss’, podcast hosts Jordan North and William Hanson debated this exact topic.

Willian, an etiquette expert himself, mentioned that while it’s totally acceptable to say things such as ‘lovely service, what a great turn out,’ at a funeral, lines such as ‘I hope you’re okay’ feel rather redundant. Users shared their own thoughts in the comments of a TikTok uploaded by the pair. @noji stated that ‘”Lovely to see you” should always be followed by “shame it’s not under better circumstances”.

’ @sextedmyboss As long as Emmerdale is not on Jordan will be available for grief 😭 🎧 Listen to the full episode now! 👉 Link in bio ♬ original sound – Help I Sexted My Boss Another, @custardface, added: ‘As someone who recently lost someone – please don’t say “let me know if there’s anything I can do” as you’re putting the ask to reach out on them, when they are already having a hard time.

’ Wading in on this, Laura’s opinion slightly differs. The etiquette expert shares: ‘While it may not be very helpful, “lovely to see you” shows that you are there and you are offering support.

‘Obviously the closer the friend, the more meaning it has. It has to be a sincere offer. If it is from an acquaintance then yes it doesn’t really bear much weight. ’ Try to think about what you would want to hear in their position (Picture: Getty Images) Why not try out one of these instead… Laura also shared a helpful list of phrases to keep in your back pocket for the next time you’re in this situation.

There’s lots of ways to be thoughtful and considerate at times like these. Laura suggests starting with ‘I’m so sorry for your loss’ before going on to mention a personal attribute you enjoyed about the deceased. An example of this would be: ‘I’m so sorry for your loss. She/he’s touched so many lives, including mine.

’ Or, ‘I feel really lucky to have known them. ’ If you didn’t know the deceased particularly well, you could instead simply say: ‘My heart goes out to you and your family at this very difficult time. ’ Do you have a story to share? Get in touch by emailing MetroLifestyleTeam@Metro.co.uk





Metro Newspaper UK / 🏆 61. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Funeral Etiquette Phrases To Avoid Phrases To Use Comforting Words Thoughtful And Considerate

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'I had ovaries removed to avoid cancer - I'll be dead in a few years'Aimee Knight, 50, has been diagnosed with stage 3 ovarian cancer despite having her ovaries removed in 2015 as a preventative measure

Read more »

Paedophile faked severe disability to avoid justice for 15-yearsJohn Siddell sexually abused three boys under the age of 14 between 2018 and 2021 while living in Leicestershire, but attempted to avoid justice by faking a severe disability - until CCTV footage caught him out

Read more »

Leicestershire child abuser faked disability to avoid justiceJohn Siddell sexually assaulted three boys in Leicestershire between 2018 and 2021.

Read more »

BBC expert’s phrases to get past customer service chatbots and ‘speak to a human’The BBC expert explained what your options are when a company’s only contact method is an AI chatbot

Read more »