Avon Fire and Rescue Service urges families to check electrical safety and cooking habits. Get expert advice on preventing fires this Christmas with crucial safety tips from local fire officers.

As households throughout the West of England prepare for the festive season, authorities are issuing urgent guidance to mitigate the heightened risk of residential fires. Avon Fire and Rescue Service highlights that the increased activity associated with holiday preparations, including more frequent cooking, extensive use of electrical decorations, lighting candles, and hosting visitors, significantly elevates potential fire hazards within the home.

Cooking And Electrical Faults Spark Fires

Cooking continues to be identified as one of the leading causes of accidental house fires, a statistic heavily emphasized by the Avon Fire and Rescue Service. Fire spokespersons explicitly advise residents to never leave cooking unattended and to strictly avoid cooking activities if they have consumed alcohol, recognizing the impaired judgment that can lead to catastrophic kitchen incidents.

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Electrical faults and the use of unsafe electrical products remain another significant cause of accidental house fires and serious injuries. Tragic precedents illustrate these dangers; an inquest at Gloucestershire Coroner's Court determined that a severe blaze was likely caused by electrical items connected to the mains power supply in a living room.

Leroy Hughes from the Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service noted that combustible items such as soft furnishings and Christmas trees would likely have fueled such flames. This highlights the critical importance of ensuring that all electrical appliances are in good working order and that connections are secure before the holiday rush begins.

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Safety Protocols For Holiday Decorations And Devices

The Avon Fire and Rescue Service provides specific directives for those using Christmas lights, urging residents to check for damage and avoid overloading plug sockets. It is mandatory to switch off all electrical decorations before going to bed or leaving the house to prevent overheating or short circuits while the property is unoccupied or residents are asleep.

Charging devices overnight is strongly discouraged by the fire service, particularly for high-risk items like e-bikes, e-scooters, and other battery-powered equipment. Additionally, if candles are used for decoration, they must be kept well away from flammable materials such as wrapping paper, curtains, and holiday decorations, and must never be left unattended.

Emergency Response Strategies For Residents

In the event of a fire, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service advises that everyone in the building must be made aware of the situation immediately. Firefighters stress that individuals should only attempt to extinguish a fire if it is in its very early stages and will not block any exit routes.

Critical safety warnings include the prohibition of using water on electrical, grease, or oil fires, as this can cause severe electrocution or explosive reactions. Residents are also warned not to delay their escape to save valuables or search for pets, noting that smoke can induce unconsciousness within just two or three breaths.

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After escaping, no one should re-enter the building. Instead, individuals must call 999 and wait for professional firefighters to arrive on the scene. This protocol ensures that residents remain safe while allowing emergency teams to manage the hazard with appropriate equipment and training.

Proactive Safety Checks And Community Support

To prevent incidents before they occur, the Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service offers free home visits to vulnerable groups, including the elderly, families with children, and people with disabilities. During these visits, officers check that smoke alarms are correctly installed, electrical items are charging safely, and heaters are functioning properly.

Similarly, Wiltshire Council is hosting four electrical safety events across the county this year to assist residents. Councillor Paul Sample explained that many people use electrical items daily without realizing they may have become damaged or unsafe over time, making professional checks essential for preventing potential electrical risks in the home.