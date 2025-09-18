Award-Winning Fiddler on the Roof to Captivate Liverpool Audiences

One of the best musical revivals, Fiddler on the Roof, is coming to Liverpool Empire Theatre. Witness the captivating story of Tevye and his five daughters in a changing world.

An acclaimed stage production, hailed as the 'best musical revival ', is set to grace Liverpool next week. Fiddler on the Roof will enthrall audiences at the Liverpool Empire Theatre from Tuesday, September 23, to Saturday, September 27. This beloved classic musical features timeless songs such as 'If I Were A Rich Man', 'Tradition', 'Matchmaker', and 'Sunrise, Sunset'.

Fiddler on the Roof, a recipient of three prestigious Olivier Awards in 2025, including Best Musical Revival, presents a rare opportunity to witness this critically acclaimed production. The musical centers around Tevye, a Jewish milkman and father of five daughters, residing in a Russian village in 1905. As each daughter challenges his traditional beliefs against the backdrop of a transitioning world, the show explores whether Tevye will cling to his roots or yield to his children's desires and embrace the unknown. Directed by Jordan Fein, choreographed by Julia Cheng, and designed by Tom Scutt (who won the Best Set Design award for his work on this production), Fiddler on the Roof promises a captivating theatrical experience. Producer Howard Panter shared, 'I was utterly captivated by this incredible production last summer. I'm thrilled, alongside our partners, to bring this masterpiece to the Barbican and on tour for what promises to be one of the cultural highlights of the year. It was completely sold out during its Regent’s Park run, so this new production will offer many more people the chance to experience musical theatre at its finest.' Fiddler on the Roof joins a lineup of spectacular productions coming to the Empire this year. The Book of Mormon, the popular musical comedy from the creators of South Park, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, and Bobby Lopez, is scheduled to return from Tuesday, September 30, to Saturday, October 18. To celebrate 15 years on stage, Matilda The Musical is set to make its debut at the Empire from December 2, 2025, to Sunday, January 4, 2026. For more information, visit the ATG websit





EchoWhatsOn / 🏆 74. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Fiddler On The Roof Liverpool Empire Theatre Musical Revival Olivier Awards Liverpool Arts

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Glasgow set for bus lane improvements after £3 million public funding awardOn Thursday councillors are expected to approve a further £1.3 million of “bus infrastructure tier two funding” which has been made available to voluntary bus partnerships.

Read more »

Legend 'can't wait to get the party going' in Liverpool night of non-stop musicA local legend is gearing up for a night of music in the Baltic Triangle

Read more »

The award winning couple 'following in the footsteps of legends' with unique event in MerseysideFelix and Anna are the award winners behind one of Cheshire's top restaurants

Read more »

Liverpool news: Julian Alvarez agent speaks out while Liverpool clinch major cash boostLiverpool may have had a strong start to the Premier League season with the transfer window well and truly closed but it hasn't stopped the rumour mill from churning

Read more »

Gulliver's Land says 'fantastic season' ends with award nodThe UK Theme Park Awards 2025 takes place at Wicksteed Park in Northamptonshire.

Read more »

Ipswich man's tropical steampunk shed wins Shed of the Year awardHe wins his category in the national awards for his unique creation.

Read more »