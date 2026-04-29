Awkward Encounter: Romeo Beckham's Girlfriend and Ex Both Attend Longchamp Event

Romeo Beckham's current girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, and his ex-girlfriend, Mia Regan, were both present at a Longchamp summer pop-up launch in London, creating a potentially uncomfortable situation. The event highlighted the complexities of Romeo's romantic life and the delicate dynamics between the two women.

A potentially awkward social situation unfolded on Tuesday as Romeo Beckham 's current girlfriend, Kim Turnbull , and his former partner, Mia Regan , both attended the launch of Longchamp 's summer pop-up shop on Sloane Square in London .

The event brought together the past and present of Romeo's romantic life, creating a palpable tension as both women navigated the same space. Kim, who began dating Romeo in 2024, opted for an elegant and understated look, wearing a tan maxi-dress paired with matching flats and a grey leather handbag. She arrived at the outdoor event without Romeo, choosing a sophisticated and relaxed style.

Mia, on the other hand, made a statement in a white minidress featuring distinctive cut-out panels, complemented by brown suede trainers and knee-length socks. This wasn't the first time the two women have found themselves in close proximity since Romeo's relationship with Kim rekindled. They have crossed paths at other events, including a pop-up launch in March and a London Fashion Week party, with reports suggesting Mia has strategically avoided direct encounters with Romeo and Kim.

The history between Romeo, Mia, and Kim is complex. Mia and Romeo enjoyed an on-again, off-again relationship for five years before officially parting ways in February 2024, shortly after moving in together. Their breakup was followed by Romeo's renewed connection with Kim, a relationship that initially faced challenges due to a family feud involving Romeo's brother, Brooklyn. Allegations surfaced that Kim was used as a 'scapegoat' during the dispute, stemming from a past connection with Brooklyn himself.

Brooklyn even alluded to this history in a lengthy social media statement. Despite the past drama, both Kim and Mia appear to be moving forward. Kim has been a supportive presence at Romeo's professional events, such as the Burberry show where he walked the runway, and they have been seen enjoying each other's company at parties. Mia, while seemingly attempting to avoid Romeo and Kim at certain events, continues to pursue her own career as a model.

The situation highlights the delicate dynamics that can arise when navigating past relationships and new romances, particularly within a high-profile family like the Beckhams. The Longchamp event also saw the attendance of Jackie Apostel, the girlfriend of Romeo's younger brother, Cruz Beckham, although she attended without him. Jackie opted for a more casual look, sporting a Nike tracksuit top and wide-fit jeans.

Her presence added another layer to the Beckham family's representation at the event, despite the absence of David and Victoria. The repeated near-misses between Kim and Mia suggest a continuing awareness of each other's presence in Romeo's life. While both women have demonstrated a level of maturity in handling the situation, the potential for awkwardness remains.

The event served as a reminder of the complexities of relationships and the challenges of moving on, especially when those relationships intersect within a close-knit and public family. The focus now remains on Romeo and Kim as they continue to build their relationship, and on Mia as she focuses on her own career and personal life. The incident underscores the public fascination with the Beckham family and their ever-evolving personal dynamics





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