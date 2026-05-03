Awkward Met Gala Reunion Looms for Beckhams Amid Family Feud

Romeo Beckham's presence in New York for Met Gala pre-parties sets the stage for a potentially uncomfortable encounter with brother Brooklyn and wife Nicola Peltz, as the family feud continues to play out publicly. The rift stems from Brooklyn's claims of a 'performative' family dynamic and allegations of control by his parents, David and Victoria Beckham.

The upcoming Met Gala presents a potentially awkward scenario for the Beckham family as Romeo Beckham is already in New York City, having attended a pre-Gala event hosted by Teyana Taylor.

This sets the stage for a possible encounter with his brother Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz, amidst an ongoing and highly publicized family feud. Brooklyn, a frequent attendee of the Met Gala, has previously graced the event three times with Nicola and once solo, but their attendance this year remains unconfirmed, with neither posting on social media recently.

The rift within the family became particularly apparent when Brooklyn publicly distanced himself from 'Brand Beckham' in January, alleging a 'performative' dynamic with his parents and siblings – Romeo, Cruz, and Harper. This followed a pattern of strained relations, including Brooklyn’s absence from his father David Beckham’s 50th birthday celebrations last year and a reported communication breakdown where Brooklyn and Nicola insisted on all communication with his parents going through their lawyers.

Adding to the complexity, David Beckham recently celebrated his 51st birthday, an occasion marked by a heartwarming gesture from Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, who gifted him chickens. This act was seen by some as a subtle jab at Brooklyn, who remained silent on social media during the birthday wishes. Victoria Beckham has recently addressed the situation, stating the family’s priority has always been to protect and love their children, acknowledging the challenges of navigating public life for over three decades.

However, the underlying tensions remain, with Brooklyn having previously accused his parents of controlling his life and attempting to interfere in his relationship with Nicola. The six-page letter he posted in January detailed grievances including claims of embarrassment over his mother’s behavior at his wedding and a perceived attempt to drive a wedge between him and his wife. The family has reportedly not directly spoken since May of the previous year, and Brooklyn has even blocked his parents on Instagram.

The situation highlights the difficulties faced by high-profile families navigating personal conflicts under intense public scrutiny. Victoria Beckham has emphasized that the negative press surrounding the feud has not impacted her business ventures, suggesting a resilience in the face of personal turmoil. Despite the challenges, she maintains that the family is striving to do the best they can.

The Met Gala, known for its glamorous atmosphere and celebrity gatherings, could therefore become a focal point for either reconciliation or further division within the Beckham family. The potential for an encounter between Romeo and Brooklyn, coupled with the uncertainty surrounding Brooklyn and Nicola’s attendance, adds a layer of intrigue to the event. The family dynamic continues to unfold publicly, with each member navigating the situation in their own way, and the future of their relationships remains uncertain





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