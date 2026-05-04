Awkward Moment for Starmer as Zelensky Asks if He Was Alone at Armenia Meeting

Sir Keir Starmer faced an uncomfortable exchange with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Armenia when Zelensky inquired about the absence of the rest of the UK delegation. The meeting took place ahead of the European Political Community summit, where discussions are expected to focus on Ukraine and the Iran conflict.

The encounter between Sir Keir Starmer and Volodymyr Zelensky in Yerevan, Armenia , ahead of the European Political Community (EPC) summit, was marked by a noticeably awkward exchange.

The British leader arrived for the meeting without his full delegation, prompting a direct question from Zelensky: 'You're alone?

' This question, posed after initial pleasantries, clearly caught Starmer off guard, as he initially remained silent. A female aide intervened to explain the delayed arrival of the rest of the UK team. The subsequent conversation attempted to bridge the gap, with Starmer inquiring about Zelensky's journey to Armenia. Zelensky revealed he had travelled directly from Ukraine, specifically through Poland, opting for a train journey he described as 'long, but comfortable'.

Starmer, seemingly attempting to relate, shared his past experience of flying to Ukraine before the conflict, contrasting it with the immersive experience of travelling by train and observing the country's vastness. This attempt at connection was met with another period of silence, only broken by the arrival of the remaining British delegation. The meeting wasn't solely defined by this initial awkwardness.

Zelensky took the opportunity to express gratitude to King Charles for his recent address to the US Congress, praising his 'strong words' in support of Ukraine. King Charles's speech had been widely interpreted as a subtle counterpoint to potential waning US support for Ukraine, particularly in light of Donald Trump's shifting priorities and the escalating conflict in Iran.

Zelensky also acknowledged the UK's proactive stance against Russia, specifically thanking Starmer for the sanctions imposed and the efforts to disrupt Russia's shadow fleet. He asserted that these measures were having a tangible impact on the Russian economy, stating, 'I think that Russia's economy feels it.

' This acknowledgement referenced a policy announced by Starmer in March, authorizing British commandos to intercept and halt Russian vessels involved in transporting oil to fund the war in Ukraine within UK waters. The broader context of the EPC summit, formed in the wake of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, underscores the importance of international cooperation in addressing the ongoing crisis.

Starmer's presence in Armenia, accompanied by Minister for EU Relations Nick Thomas-Symonds and National Security Advisor Jonathan Powell, signals a continued commitment to strengthening ties with both Ukraine and the European Union. Beyond the immediate bilateral discussion, Starmer is expected to leverage the EPC summit to advocate for closer collaboration with the EU on critical areas such as defence, security, and economic policy.

This represents a deliberate effort to 'reset' relations with Brussels following the UK's departure from the European Union. The summit's agenda is heavily focused on the situation in Ukraine and the wider geopolitical implications of the conflict in Iran. The awkward initial exchange between Starmer and Zelensky, while seemingly minor, highlights the delicate diplomatic landscape surrounding the Ukraine crisis. It underscores the importance of coordinated international efforts and the need for clear and consistent messaging in support of Ukraine.

The incident also serves as a reminder of the human element in high-stakes diplomacy, where even brief moments of discomfort can attract significant attention. The success of the EPC summit, and Starmer's broader diplomatic objectives, will depend on his ability to navigate these complexities and forge strong partnerships with European allies.

The focus on countering Russia's economic capabilities, as demonstrated by the UK's actions against the shadow fleet, is a key component of this strategy, aiming to limit Russia's ability to finance its aggression in Ukraine. The summit provides a crucial platform for reinforcing this approach and galvanizing further international support for Ukraine's defence





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Keir Starmer Volodymyr Zelensky Ukraine Armenia European Political Community Russia Sanctions Diplomacy King Charles

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Labour Warned: Ousting Starmer Could Usher in ‘Labour’s Liz Truss’Allies of Keir Starmer are warning that replacing him could lead to a chaotic leadership contest and the rise of a left-wing leader like Ed Miliband or Angela Rayner, potentially destabilizing the party and the economy. Concerns are growing amid poor poll ratings and predicted losses in upcoming local elections.

Read more »

Half of voters want Starmer replaced before the next electionBut none of his potential challengers can claim overwhelming support

Read more »

What does AstraZeneca's £300m pledge for UK mean for Cambridge?Sir Kier Starmer announces the multi-million-pound investment in the House of Commons.

Read more »

Keir Starmer's niece to stand in Labour 'safe seat' at local electionsEllie Sandover is standing as a councillor in Bensham Manor, Croydon - considered one of the safest wards in London.

Read more »

Saturday Kitchen host red-faced after awkward wardrobe malfunction live on airMatt Tebbutt suffered the wardrobe malfunction moments before his cooking show

Read more »

Starmer Prioritizes EU Ties with Armenia Trip Amidst Local Election ConcernsPrime Minister Keir Starmer has undertaken a 4,500-mile trip to Yerevan, Armenia, to discuss closer ties with the European Union, sparking debate over his priorities ahead of crucial local elections and raising questions about a potential shift in Labour's Brexit stance.

Read more »