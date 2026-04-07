Awkward Podcast Conversation: Katie Price and Sister Sophie Discuss Husband Lee Andrews

Katie Price and her sister Sophie engaged in a tense conversation on their podcast, touching on Katie's recent marriage to Lee Andrews and hinting at underlying family concerns.

In the latest episode of The Katie Price Show podcast, Katie Price and her sister Sophie engaged in a candid, albeit awkward, discussion revolving around Katie's recent marriage to Lee Andrews . The former glamour model, mother of five, and known personality shocked her fans when she tied the knot with the businessman in Dubai in February. This union came after a brief, whirlwind romance, igniting widespread attention and sparking numerous claims against Lee.

During the podcast episode, the tension was palpable as Sophie, seemingly alluding to her previous reservations about the marriage, offered pointed commentary that did not escape Katie's notice. The conversation highlighted a clear divide in sentiment regarding the speed and nature of Katie's relationship, with Sophie's remarks adding layers of complexity to the narrative surrounding the marriage. Katie even humorously compared her marriage to 'something out of Married At First Sight' - potentially referencing her recent split with ex JJ Slater, who gained fame on the show and with whom she parted ways just weeks prior to her wedding. This comparison offered a glimpse into Katie's perspective on the situation, while simultaneously acknowledging the unusual circumstances surrounding her hasty marriage. The dynamic between the sisters was further highlighted when they discussed Katie's wedding dress options. Katie shared details about a potential new dress, designed by her costume specialist Adrian, and sent images to Sophie and their mother. The exchange led to a tense moment when Sophie interjected with a seemingly critical comment about 'changing the husband.' This resulted in a lighthearted yet still pointed interaction and a quick response from Katie. \The conversation's tone shifted when Katie recounted the story of her wedding dress and the anticipation around it. Sophie's absence from the screen momentarily added to the atmosphere of the exchange. Sophie's comments brought to light the underlying family concerns regarding Katie's decision, particularly the speed with which the relationship progressed. Katie, undeterred by the skepticism, insisted on her agency in the matter, asserting her ability to make her own choices. Despite reports of her family's worries about the quick nuptials, including potential concerns about financial matters and Lee's background, Katie remained steadfast in her conviction. She acknowledged her family's concerns in a recent interview, recognizing their love and history of supporting her through challenging times. She reiterated her independence, stating that at 47, she is capable of making her own decisions. \Before the wedding, there were hints of disapproval within the family, especially from Sophie, who had previously indicated the podcast would be paused. The couple met after Price saw Lee as a suggestion on Instagram and they subsequently connected in the social media platform, leading to frequent messages before their first meeting in Dubai. Despite the short amount of time before the wedding and accusations that followed from several of Lee's ex-partners, regarding his financial practices and business dealings, Katie continues to remain certain Lee is the right partner for her, standing firm against the wave of speculation and criticism surrounding the marriage. Katie's decision to move forward with the marriage has become a central point of discussion, raising questions about her judgment while also highlighting the dynamics of her relationship with her family, especially her sister Sophie. The podcast episode provided a window into this dynamic, revealing both the love and the discord within the family as they navigate the aftermath of Katie's impulsive marriage





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