Axe PM and risk snap election, rebel MPs warned: The danger of a hard-Left takeover

Analysis of the potential consequences of challenging Keir Starmer's leadership, arguing that the alternatives – Angela Rayner and Andy Burnham – are not 'soft Left' but doctrinaire socialists who would fundamentally transform the country. The piece warns against a hasty desire to remove the current leadership without considering the implications of a more radical successor.

The current political landscape is marked by a mischaracterization of potential challengers to Sir Keir Starmer as belonging to the 'soft Left'. Figures like Angela Rayner , Andy Burnham , and Ed Miliband are often labeled as such, a term intended to imply reasonableness and moderation.

However, this portrayal is misleading. These individuals and their supporters are, in reality, doctrinaire socialists with ambitious plans for societal transformation. In fact, the current government itself exhibits characteristics of the 'soft Left' through record peacetime tax increases, the imposition of VAT on school fees leading to school closures, expanded worker and renter rights potentially destabilizing those markets, and the introduction of a mansion tax alongside soaring welfare spending due to the removal of the two-child benefit limit.

The Labour administrations of the past, from 1997 to 2010, largely resisted these policies, with exceptions being the lifting of the two-child limit (which wasn't in effect then) and modest tax increases for higher earners during Gordon Brown's tenure. While Starmer and Rachel Reeves currently embody a centrist approach, they face potential challenges from those claiming to be 'soft Left' but are, in essence, fully-fledged socialists akin to Jeremy Corbyn.

This raises a critical question: how should those dissatisfied with Starmer and Reeves respond? Despite acknowledging Starmer's numerous U-turns and untrustworthiness, and criticizing Reeves' handling of the economy, removing them carries risks. A potential contender, Wes Streeting, while possibly preferable, faces an uphill battle as a Blairite in a predominantly Left-wing party, and polls suggest he would likely lose a leadership contest to Rayner or Burnham.

The ultimate outcome won't be decided by MPs but by the broader party membership and affiliated trade unions. Both Rayner and Burnham face hurdles – Rayner is under investigation by HMRC regarding unpaid stamp duty, and Burnham lacks a parliamentary seat, relying on the unlikely scenario of a colleague stepping aside. Assessing which would be the worse outcome is complex. Rayner is portrayed as a socializer prone to mishaps, while Burnham is seen as more economically aware.

However, both remain fundamentally Left-wing. Rayner would likely further expand worker rights and support increased welfare spending, while Burnham's economic understanding doesn't necessarily translate to moderate policies. The article concludes by highlighting the potential dangers of wishing for a change in leadership without carefully considering the alternatives, emphasizing that both Rayner and Burnham represent a significant shift to the Left





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Keir Starmer Angela Rayner Andy Burnham Labour Party Left Wing Socialism UK Politics Snap Election

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