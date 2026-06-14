Ayyoub Bouaddi Steals the Show in Morocco's Win Over Brazil

Morocco's Ayyoub Bouaddi has impressed with his performance in the World Cup, catching the attention of Europe's top clubs, including Manchester United.

Talented midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi stole the show during Morocco 's game against Brazil at the World Cup on Saturday night. Brazil lost the midfield battle in their opening World Cup game against Morocco .

Casemiro looked his age in difficult conditions, but the energy of Ayyoub Bouaddi exacerbated the chinks in his armour. Despite Bouaddi announcing himself to the world with his skilful performance, he is already on the radar of Europe's biggest clubs. have tracked Bouaddi. That is not unusual, given that most top clubs have sent scouts to report on him, but it raises the possibility that United will make an effort to sign the talented Bouaddi in the future.

The problem is that Bouaddi's display in Morocco's first game at the World Cup suggests his profile will skyrocket during the tournament, which will drive up Lille's valuation ahead of a sale in the future. Bouaddi is young, but he performed like a seasoned professional against Brazil. Morocco manager Mohamed Ouahbi told journalists after the match, It was not a risk to play him just because he's 18, I only look at players' performance, not the age of the player.

He could be 35, and if he plays well, he'll play, or 17. I'm not the guy to be afraid of playing youngsters, we were sure and certain that he'd have a big match, and so it wasn't a risk at all. It wasn't the kind of match for taking risks against Brazil.

Maybe it's because he's a new player that everyone's got so excited, it was his first match at international level, an important match at his young age, but he's not short of experience. It wasn't just energy that Bouaddi provided in midfield; it was technical ability and control. He dictated Morocco's impressive pace of play, which Casemiro and co could not get to grips with in the centre.

Casemiro was substituted at half-time by Carlo Ancelotti, who had to make a change after a challenging 45 minutes for Brazil, and the five-time Champions League winner could have no complaints about being hooked. Ayyoub didn't impress me because we already know what a player he is, Morocco boss Ouahbi continued. We had a lot of meetings with him to get him to choose Morocco, and he was good.

He already has a lot in Ligue 1, it's not just about his age, he has already played more matches than others, more matches in the Champions League. There was also the masterclass against The World Cup only started on Thursday, but Bouaddi can probably be regarded as the most exciting player of the tournament so far, which means Lille will be braced for offers if he sustains that level of performance.

United have turned their attention to Mateus Fernandes after effectively withdrawing from the race for Elliot Anderson due to Nottingham Forest's valuation, however, Bouaddi should be kept in mind for the future. United's scouts will like what they see with Bouaddi, and there is still more improvement to come from him. He has the potential to become one of Europe's finest defensive midfielders, and making interest known to the player's representatives would be a smart move.

If Bouaddi stays at Lille this summer but leaves in a few years when the time is right, United's chances of signing him would increase if their long-standing interest had been noted by the player's camp





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