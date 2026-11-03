AZDPS Trooper Aiden Rosebeck Arrested for Unlawful Sexual Contact

Arizona Department of Public Safety Trooper Aiden Rosebeck faces Class 5 felony charges after allegedly engaging in unlawful sexual contact with a stranded motorist.

Arizona Department of Public Safety Trooper Aiden Rosebeck, aged thirty-five, has been arrested and charged with unlawful sexual contact involving a peace officer. The Class 5 felony accusation stems from an incident on Sunday near Benson, where the trooper allegedly engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct with a woman who was stranded following a hit-and-run crash. Rosebeck is currently being held in the Cochise County Jail.

The Incident Triggering The Investigation

The sequence of events began when the victim placed an emergency call regarding her vehicle situation on the side of the road. Trooper Rosebeck responded to this initial emergency call before local deputies arrived to conduct a welfare check for the distraught woman. Upon the arrival of the deputies, the woman reported that the state trooper had committed acts of inappropriate sexual misconduct while investigating the accident scene.

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Law enforcement officials did not release specific details regarding the precise nature of the alleged sexual misconduct during their initial statements. However, investigators proceeded to examine the allegations closely and contacted Rosebeck directly. According to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, Rosebeck acknowledged having a physical interaction with the woman during the course of the incident.

Arrest Details And Official Charges Filed

After gathering sufficient additional information and evidence, police executed an arrest warrant for the state trooper. He was formally charged with unlawful sexual contact involving a peace officer, which constitutes a Class 5 felony under Arizona statutes. The department confirmed his booking into the Cochise County Jail shortly after the charges were filed.

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AzDPS released a statement on Tuesday confirming the arrest and noting that they were notified of the allegations on Monday morning. The department added that Rosebeck joined the agency in twenty-twenty and has since been placed on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of the ongoing investigations.

Leadership Statements On Accountability

Colonel Jeffrey Glover, Director of the Arizona Department of Public Safety, emphasized the gravity of the situation in a public statement. He stated that every member of the department is entrusted with significant authority, which carries a non-negotiable responsibility to act with integrity and professionalism. Glover affirmed that the public places its trust in law enforcement and that the department has an absolute obligation to uphold that trust without exception.

Glover further declared that the department takes allegations of misconduct seriously and will hold personnel fully accountable to the standards of the organization. He stressed that there are no exceptions to these rules, regardless of the rank or role of the individual involved in the investigation.

Sheriff Emphasizes Law Enforcement Standards

Cochise County Sheriff Mark J Dannels also issued a detailed response to the allegations against Trooper Rosebeck. He made it clear that a badge is not a shield from accountability and that the authority to enforce the law does not place anyone above it. Dannels noted that individuals stranded on roadways must be able to trust that officers are there to protect them, not exploit their vulnerable circumstances.

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The sheriff emphasized that this case is not about one agency versus another but rather about doing what is right and upholding the law. He stated that any allegation of an officer abusing their position of authority is a serious matter demanding immediate attention. Dannels reiterated that the responsibility to the truth and the people they serve does not change even when the person under investigation is a fellow law enforcement professional.

Bond Status And Potential Legal Consequences

Trooper Rosebeck was initially held in jail on a ten-thousand-dollar bond. Reports indicate that he posted this bond on Tuesday, allowing for his temporary release while the legal proceedings continue. Both the AZDPS and the Cochise County Sheriff's Office are cooperating as the criminal and administrative investigations unfold simultaneously.

If convicted of the Class 5 felony charge, Rosebeck faces a prison sentence ranging from six months to two and a half years according to Arizona law. The separate administrative investigation by the department may result in additional disciplinary actions independent of the criminal court outcome.