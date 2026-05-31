B&M Introduces Fire Basket and Solar-Powered String Light for Outdoor Spaces

B&M has recently released a fire basket and solar-powered string light that are perfect for adding warmth and ambiance to outdoor spaces. The fire basket is priced at £18 and is designed to be easy to set up and clean, making it a practical choice for many homeowners. The solar-powered string light is a great option for those looking to add some warmth and ambiance to their outdoor space without the need for electricity.

A recent product release from B&M may prove to be a valuable addition to many people's gardens once the colder winter months arrive. The high street chain has introduced a fire basket that is priced at £18, which it claims will help keep gardens warm and create a sense of atmosphere.

The fire basket is designed to be easy to set up and can be used for hosting parties or relaxing outdoors in the evenings. It is also easy to empty and clean, making it a practical choice for many homeowners. The compact size of the fire basket, measuring approximately 38cm in width, depth, and height, makes it suitable for a range of outdoor spaces, from smaller patios to larger gardens.

Its modest size also allows it to be easily positioned around outdoor furniture or moved into storage when not in use. Unfortunately, the fire basket is only available for in-store collection, so customers are advised to check stock levels at their local branch using the online store finder.

In addition to the fire basket, B&M has also released a solar-powered string hanging light that is perfect for illuminating outdoor spaces. This stylish and practical light is designed to be suspended outdoors across gardens, balconies, or fences, providing an inviting glow. The light consists of a set of black solar-powered string lights with evenly spaced bulb-style LEDs along a slender cable.

It is a great option for those looking to add some warmth and ambiance to their outdoor space without the need for electricity





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B&M Fire Basket Solar-Powered String Light Outdoor Spaces Gardens Patio Balcony Yard

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