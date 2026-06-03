B&M Offers Affordable Garden Seating with Dakota Stacking Chair at £25

B&M has introduced a new garden seating option, the Dakota Stacking Chair, priced at £25 and available for in-store collection at over 700 branches. The chair features a sturdy steel frame, breathable slate-grey mesh, and a stackable design suitable for patios, balconies, and gardens. It closely resembles similar models from Homebase, which sells a set of four for £84, making B&M's single-chair offer a budget-friendly alternative for immediate outdoor upgrades.

B&M shoppers seeking to enhance their outdoor spaces now have access to a new garden seating offer available at over 700 branches nationwide. The Dakota Stacking Chair , priced at £25, presents an affordable solution for upgrading patios, decking, and garden areas, with in-store collection only.

Stock availability can be checked via the retailer's online store finder. According to the B&M website, the chair features a steel tubed frame and legs for stability, a tall gently curved backrest, and a generous seat made from breathable slate-grey mesh fabric. The weather-resistant sling material is stretched over a robust powder-coated metal frame in matte grey. Its design includes smooth arched armrests that flow into solid flared legs, offering a practical and stylish option for modern outdoor settings.

The monochrome aesthetic allows it to blend seamlessly into various garden, patio, or balcony decors. Additional details and product photos are available on the B&M website. The chair closely resembles similar models from other retailers.

For instance, Homebase offers a comparable option: Dark Grey Stackable Outdoor Dining Chairs from Outsunny, sold in sets of four for £84, equating to £21 per chair. While the Homebase set is nearly £60 more expensive overall, the per-unit cost is slightly lower. Homebase describes the chairs as ergonomic with a high back and armrests, breathable mesh fabric, and a stackable design for compact storage. Each chair measures 95cm in height, 75.5cm in width, and 54cm in depth.

More information is available on the Homebase website. This comparison highlights B&M's competitive pricing for a single chair, making it an attractive choice for budget-conscious shoppers wanting immediate purchase without waiting for a full set. The offer underscores a trend toward affordable, functional outdoor furniture that combines comfort, durability, and contemporary design, appealing to a broad consumer base looking to refresh their outdoor living areas cost-effectively. Both retailers emphasize ease of storage and weather resistance, key considerations for seasonal use.

The B&M chair's in-store-only policy may drive foot traffic to physical locations, while Homebase's set packaging caters to those needing multiple seats. Ultimately, the Dakota Stacking Chair stands out for its low entry price and availability, providing a straightforward way to add versatile seating to any outdoor space





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B&M Garden Chair Outdoor Furniture Dakota Stacking Chair Homebase Stackable Chair Patio Seating

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