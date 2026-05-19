BA Requested Compensation and Contingency Plans from Heathrow

A British Airways (BA) executive wrote to Heathrow to demand compensation after a luggage fiasco over the weekend since outbound and inbound luggage had different responsibilities.

British Airways demanded £10million from Heathrow after a luggage fiasco over the weekend affecting 20,000 bags. The airline's CEO, Sean Doyle, wrote to Heathrow 's CEO, Thomas Woldbye, for compensation and contingency plans .

Inbound luggage is not the airline's responsibility, but BA can't keep absorbing the consequences of repeated Heathrow system failures. A source said BA customers rightly expect and pay for a reliable journey. The airport apologised for the inconvenience and frustration caused and promised to work closely with BA to reunite bags with their owners. The system operates with 99 per cent reliability despite Heathrow operating at full capacity.

Improvements will be made to minimize future incidents and drive opportunities to make baggage performance even more reliable. One passenger explained the chaos at baggage arrivals and another branded the situation an 'absolute joke'. Some flights left Heathrow without baggage onboard. A customer claimed to have seen their luggage 'sitting on the ramp beside' their aircraft in terminal five, while the plane departed 'without it being loaded





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Travel Chaos British Airways Heathrow Luggage Fiasco Passengers Stranded Flight Delays System Breakdown Compensation Demand Contingency Plans Improvements Reputation Damage Passenger Fury Failed Flights No Luggage Chaos Technical Issues

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