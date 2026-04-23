Baby Abuse Trial Halted: Jury Discharged in Preston Davey Case

The trial of Jamie Varley and John McGowan-Fazakerley, accused in the death of 13-month-old Preston Davey, has been stopped after the jury was discharged. The reason for the discharge is legally restricted, but the case involved allegations of severe abuse and murder.

The trial concerning the alleged sexual abuse and murder of 13-month-old Preston Davey by Jamie Varley , 37, and John McGowan-Fazakerley, 32, has been halted abruptly.

The jury was formally discharged today at Preston Crown Court on the fourth day of proceedings, leaving the case in a state of uncertainty. Mr Justice Mark Turner, the presiding judge, explained to the jury that unforeseen circumstances had made continuation impossible, emphasizing that their service was commendable and the discharge was not a reflection of their performance. The reason for the jury’s discharge remains confidential due to legal restrictions.

The case centers around Preston Davey, who was placed in the care of Varley and McGowan-Fazakerley in April 2023, when he was nearly 10 months old. The couple, residing in Blackpool, Lancashire, had undergone what was described as a ‘robust’ vetting process through Oldham Council for adoption, with social workers initially expressing no concerns regarding their suitability as parents.

However, the prosecution alleges that over the subsequent four months, Preston endured a pattern of ‘routine ill-treatment, sexual abuse, and physical assault. ’ He was hospitalized three times by the couple, once with a fractured arm, but suspicious bruises were consistently explained away to medical professionals, failing to trigger any safeguarding interventions. The tragic events culminated on July 27, 2023, when McGowan-Fazakerley returned home to find Varley attempting to resuscitate Preston, who was already in cardiac arrest.

Despite being rushed to Blackpool Victoria Hospital, the baby could not be revived. A post-mortem examination revealed a shocking 40 injuries, both internal and external, including severe bruising to the throat, leading a pathologist to conclude that Preston had been smothered and died from an ‘acute upper airway obstruction.

’ Varley, a former secondary school teacher, faces a multitude of charges, including murder, sexual assault, assault by penetration, inflicting grievous bodily harm (GBH), four counts of child cruelty, 14 counts of making and taking indecent images of a child, and one charge of distributing an indecent image of a child. McGowan-Fazakerley, a sales representative, denies causing or allowing the death of a child and two counts of child cruelty, alongside two further joint charges of sexual assault and child cruelty.

The prosecution, led by Peter Wright KC, contends that Varley subjected Preston to two serious sexual assaults earlier on the day of his death, which ultimately caused the fatal airway obstruction. Varley initially claimed Preston was found drowning during a bath while he briefly stepped away, but this account is disputed by the pathology evidence. The trial, initially anticipated to last six to eight weeks, is now set to recommence on Monday with a newly selected jury.

The case has understandably drawn significant public attention, highlighting concerns about the safeguarding of vulnerable children and the thoroughness of adoption vetting procedures. The unexplained discharge of the original jury adds another layer of complexity to this already harrowing case, leaving many questions unanswered and the pursuit of justice hanging in the balance





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Preston Davey Jamie Varley John Mcgowan-Fazakerley Child Abuse Murder Trial

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Oldham Council social workers oversaw adoption of baby Preston Davey before his murder, jurors toldJamie Varley and John McGowan-Fazackerly face a string of charges after Preston Davey's death

Read more »

Adoptive dads on trial after death of baby Preston Davey went through 'robust' vetting, jurors toldJurors have been told social workers had no concerns about them during the process leading up to handover

Read more »

Preston Davey LIVE updates as jury dismissed and trial to restartJamie Varley and John McGowan-Fazackerly deny the charges they face

Read more »

Jury in Preston Davey murder and abuse trial dischargedThe trial will start again on Monday

Read more »

Jury discharged as Preston Davey trial to restartThe trial will restart on Monday

Read more »

Preston Davey baby murder trial jury discharged by judgeJudge Mr Justice Turner discharged the jury at Preston Crown Court earlier.

Read more »