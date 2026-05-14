Baby boy allegedly sexually abused and murdered by teacher couple

A baby boy allegedly sexually abused and murdered by a teacher couple had a human bite mark on his body six weeks before he died. Preston Davey was aged nine months when he was placed in the care of Jamie Varley and John McGowan-Fazakerley in April 2023. The couple had successfully applied to adopt the tot, but less than four months later he was dead.

A baby boy allegedly sexually abused and murdered by a teacher who was adopting him with his boyfriend had a human bite mark on his body six weeks before he died, a court has heard.

Preston Davey was aged nine months when he was placed in the care of Jamie Varley and John McGowan-Fazakerley in April 2023. The couple had successfully applied to adopt the tot, but less than four months later he was dead. Preston Crown Court has been told the infant was 'routinely ill-treated, sexually abused, and physically assaulted' before being smothered.

A post-mortem found he'd suffered 40 separate injuries – including severe bruising to the back of his throat - before he died. On Wednesday, the jury was shown a photograph of the tot standing naked in a paddling pool, in June 2023. Pathologist Dr Alison Armour, who carried out the autopsy on Preston, said a 'purple-brownish' circular bruise, with a 'sparing' or 'un-involvement' of skin at the centre, could clearly be seen on his right buttock.

'It's my view that this most likely represents a human bite mark. ' Former secondary school teacher Jamie Varley denies a total of 25 charges, while his partner John McGowan-Fazakerley has pleaded not guilty to five charges. Preston died aged 13 months, less than four months after being placed in the care of Jamie Varley and John McGowan-Fazakerley.

CCTV at Blackpool Victoria Hospital showed a paramedic carrying Preston inside on July 27, 2023, and Varley and his partner followed closely behind. Varley denies murder, sexual assault, assault by penetration, inflicting GBH, four counts of child cruelty, 14 counts of making and taking indecent images of a child, and one charge of distributing an indecent image of a child. McGowan-Fazakerley denies causing or allowing the death of a child and two counts of child cruelty.

The pair face two further joint charges of sexual assault and child cruelty





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Baby Boy Sexual Abuse Murder Teacher Couple Adoption Human Bite Mark Preston Davey Jamie Varley John Mcgowan-Fazakerley Adoption Process Child Abuse Child Cruelty Sexual Assault Circular Bruise Purple-Brownish Sparing Un-Involvement Paddling Pool Cot Breathing Abnormal Severe Bruising Severe Injuries Human Bite Mark Circular Bruise Purple-Brownish Sparing Un-Involvement Adoption Process Child Abuse Child Cruelty Sexual Assault Circular Bruise Purple-Brownish Sparing Un-Involvement Paddling Pool Cot Breathing Abnormal Severe Bruising Severe Injuries Human Bite Mark

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