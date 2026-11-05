Baby Elephant Tula-Tu Fights EEHV-1B Virus with Positive Health Trends

Tula-Tu, the baby elephant at the Oregon Zoo, is in stable condition after being diagnosed with the deadly EEHV-1B virus. Following intensive treatment and family support, her health metrics are improving, though the zoo continues rigorous testing and research to protect future generations of elephants.

Tula-Tu, the cherished baby elephant residing at the Oregon Zoo in Portland, is currently facing a serious health challenge after being diagnosed with endotheliotropic herpesvirus, specifically the EEHV-1B strain.

This viral disease is unfortunately very common among Asian elephants and is notorious for its rapid progression, making it the number one cause of mortality in young Asian elephants globally. The danger of this virus is deeply personal for the Tula-Tu family, as her older sister, Lilly, tragically succumbed to the disease in 2018 at the young age of six.

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Tula Tu Shows Signs Of Recovery From EEHV

Despite the grim statistics associated with EEHV, zoo officials are optimistic about Tula-Tu's current status, reporting that she remains in stable condition following multiple intensive rounds of medical treatment. The veterinary team has observed significant improvements in her overall health metrics, including white blood cell counts that are nearing normal levels and a viral load that is clearly trending downward.

Dr. Carlos Sanchez, the director of animal health at the Oregon Zoo, expressed pride in the young elephant's resilience, noting that she appears much more alert and has shown a renewed appetite, which are all strong positive indicators of recovery. He described her as a tough little elephant who is fighting hard against the illness. The diagnostic process for Tula-Tu has been rigorous and comprehensive, involving continuous laboratory testing and molecular analysis.

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Caregivers and veterinarians are running tests at multiple prestigious facilities, including the Oregon Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory at Oregon State University, Baylor College of Medicine, and the Smithsonian's National Elephant Herpesvirus Laboratory. These tests are designed to look deep inside cells to detect specific gene mutations or infectious agents, a method highlighted by the National Cancer Institute as crucial for understanding such pathogens.

Family Members Provide Emotional Support For Elephant

In addition to medical treatment, Tula-Tu has received immense emotional support from her family. Her mother, Rose-Tu, has remained constantly by her side, nursing and comforting her throughout the ordeal. Tula-Tu has also spent quality time outdoors in a private yard, bonding with her father, Samson, and her aunties, Sung-Surin and Chendra.

Observers have even noted the young calf playing with her favorite toy, a large blue ball that was handed down to her from her mother, providing a heartwarming glimpse into her life despite the medical challenges. While Tula-Tu is currently battling the EEHV-1B strain, it is important to note that earlier this year she made history as the first elephant on the West Coast to receive an mRNA vaccine designed specifically for the EEHV-1A strain.

However, veterinarians caution that the current infection stems from a different variant, and it remains scientifically uncertain whether the protection offered by the 1A vaccine extends to shielding against the 1B variant. Although EEHV-1B is linked to fewer fatalities than strain 1A, both variants remain extremely dangerous for young Asian elephants.

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Oregon Zoo Supports Global EEHV Research Efforts

To combat this persistent threat, the Oregon Zoo has invested nearly twenty-five years in funding research and providing vital blood samples as part of a global initiative to discover effective vaccines and treatments. By working alongside accredited facilities nationwide, the zoo is dedicated to monitoring the virus and keeping elephants safe. Dr. Sanchez emphasized that the blood samples collected from Tula-Tu will contribute to several active studies, including a joint effort with Oregon State University and Baylor.

These efforts aim to provide researchers with deeper insights into vaccine performance and could play a significant role in protecting future elephant calves, including those in their native range countries where studying the virus in the wild is exceptionally difficult.