Baby Girl Killed in Dog Attack in Redcar: Man Arrested

A three-month-old baby girl has died after being attacked by a dog in Redcar, North Yorkshire. A man has been arrested and investigations are ongoing. The community is in mourning after the tragic event. Two dogs were involved, one of which was shot dead by police.

A tragic incident has unfolded in Redcar , North Yorkshire, where a three-month-old baby girl was fatally attacked by a dog. The devastating event occurred at a property on Hardale Drive around 1:30 PM yesterday, leaving the community in shock and mourning. A 45-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control, causing injury resulting in death, and has been released on conditional bail pending further investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and police are appealing to the public for information, including any mobile, doorbell, or dash cam footage that may shed light on the events leading up to the attack. Floral tributes have been left outside the scene, reflecting the community's grief and sympathy for the family. The presence of forensic officers at the scene underscores the gravity of the investigation and the meticulous efforts to understand the circumstances of the tragedy.\Two dogs were involved in the incident, with one, a 'bully type' dog, detained by Cleveland Police and later destroyed. The second dog, described as grey and white and of a similar or same breed, was shot dead by officers at the scene. Both animals were assessed by a specialist officer and deemed not to be an illegal breed. Residents have described the dogs as 'pocket bullys', a smaller breed related to American Bullys and XL Bullys. A 31-year-old woman also sustained injuries to her arm as a result of a dog bite and received hospital treatment. The attack unfolded rapidly, prompting police to issue warnings to residents to seek immediate shelter. One resident recounted the chaos, describing how one of the dogs escaped, leading to urgent instructions to take cover. Another resident witnessed the second dog being shot and spoke of the distress of the situation. The community is grappling with the loss and the aftermath of the event, expressing a range of emotions from shock and sadness to concern for the well-being of the family and the safety of the neighborhood.\Chief Superintendent Rachel Stockdale, Head of Local Policing at Cleveland Police, has expressed the force's deep sympathy for the child's family and requested that their privacy be respected during this difficult time. She emphasized the ongoing nature of the investigation and the importance of gathering all available information. Visible policing will remain present at the property as the investigation continues. Locals have indicated that the baby was visiting and was being cared for by a friend at the time of the attack. Witnesses described the scene, including the moments before and after the shooting of the second dog. One witness mentioned an earlier warning about a baby being attacked before seeing the ambulances arrive. The community's collective shock and sorrow are evident in the accounts of the events, with neighbors expressing their horror and offering their support in the face of such a devastating loss. The incident has raised questions about dog ownership and the potential dangers posed by certain breeds, while the police continue their thorough examination of the events that led to this tragic outcome





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