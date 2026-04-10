Baby Girl Killed in Dog Attack in Redcar: Man Arrested

A three-month-old baby girl has died after being attacked by a dog in Redcar, North Yorkshire. A man has been arrested, and the police investigation is ongoing.

A tragic incident has unfolded in Redcar , North Yorkshire, where a three-month-old baby girl was fatally attacked by a dog. The devastating event occurred on Hardale Drive around 1:30 PM yesterday, sending shockwaves through the local community. A 45-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control, causing injury resulting in death, and has been released on conditional bail pending further investigation.

The scene of the attack has been cordoned off as police continue their inquiries, with forensic officers present at the property. The community is grappling with the aftermath of the attack, expressing profound sadness and offering support to the family during this incredibly difficult time. Floral tributes have been left outside the scene, a poignant symbol of the community's grief and solidarity.\Reports indicate that two dogs were involved in the attack, although authorities are still working to determine the exact circumstances and the specific role of each animal. One dog, identified as a 'bully type,' was detained by Cleveland Police and subsequently destroyed. The other dog, described as a grey and white animal of a similar or same breed, was shot dead by officers at the scene. Residents have identified the dogs as 'pocket bullys,' a smaller breed related to American Bullys and XL Bullys. A 31-year-old woman also sustained injuries to her arm as a result of a dog bite and received hospital treatment. Witnesses have described the chaos of the situation, with one resident recounting how police instructed people to take shelter as the dogs roamed free. Another neighbor mentioned the distress of witnessing the dog being shot, emphasizing the difficult decisions faced by the authorities in the rapidly evolving situation. The investigation is ongoing, and police are appealing for information from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has relevant footage.\Chief Superintendent Rachel Stockdale, Head of Local Policing at Cleveland Police, has expressed the department's deep condolences to the child's family and requested that their privacy be respected during this period of immense grief. She emphasized the importance of community support and encouraged anyone with concerns or information to contact the police. The local community is reeling from the impact of this tragedy, with residents expressing shock, sadness, and a sense of disbelief. The incident has raised questions about dog ownership, breed-specific legislation, and the safety of young children. The police investigation is expected to delve into these aspects as they seek to understand the circumstances that led to this heartbreaking event and prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future. The community is left to cope with the profound loss of a young life and the lasting impact of this terrible tragedy





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Dog Attack Redcar Baby Death Cleveland Police Animal Control

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