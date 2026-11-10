Michigan community honors Baby Grace with funeral service. 350 mourners gather as FBI seeks parents of infant found at Electric Forest Music Festival.

Approximately 350 mourners gathered at Fair Haven Church in West Michigan on Monday to attend the funeral service for an infant known as Baby Grace. The baby girl was discovered lifeless inside a portable toilet at the Good Life camping area during the Electric Forest Music Festival in Rothbury on June 28.

Custody and Name Selection Process

Travis Byrnes, a father of two and congregant at the hosting church, secured legal custody of the infant's remains through the Oceana County Probate Court. He selected the name Grace for the burial service, noting that this designation could be altered if biological relatives are ever identified. Byrnes stated his primary objective was to allow a large number of people to witness the event and show love to a child who had not experienced such affection during her brief existence.

Also read How Nottingham Forest are literally outrunning relegation trouble

Community Unity and Religious Reflection

Byrnes expressed a hope that 5,000 individuals would attend the service to demonstrate collective strength against darkness. He emphasized that defeating evil requires unity rather than singular power. Fair Haven Pastor Greg VanderMeer described the ceremony as a practical application of faith, stating that holding the service demonstrated that the infant is loved by both God and the community. Attendees reflected on the dignity afforded to the newborn despite her short life.

Advertisement

Burial Details and Memorial Contributions

Following the church service, roughly 75 participants joined a procession to Georgetown Cemetery for the burial. Byrnes' family donated a plot located next to his grandmother Karen Watson, whom he believes would have embraced the child. A flat grave marker has been privately funded, while Byrnes is currently raising money for an upright monument to aid future visitors. More than 50 handwritten notes from mourners were buried alongside the infant, along with pink blankets and stuffed animals.

Ongoing Federal Investigation and Rewards

The investigation into the death remains active with Michigan State Police and the FBI working to identify the parents. In July, the FBI announced a $15,000 reward for information leading to identification and conviction. The Oceana County medical examiner determined the newborn lived for only one minute before passing away. No suspects have been named or arrested as authorities continue their search for the biological family.