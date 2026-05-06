Baby P’s Stepfather Seeks Parole for Sixth Time Amid Public Outrage

Steven Barker, the stepfather of tortured toddler Baby P, is making another bid for freedom after being referred to the Parole Board. The case, which shocked the UK in 2007, involves horrific abuse and ongoing legal battles over the release of those convicted. Barker’s potential parole comes as Peter Connelly’s mother, Tracey Connelly, also seeks freedom, reigniting debates over justice and child protection failures.

The stepfather of Baby P , a toddler who endured horrific abuse before his death, is making another attempt to secure his release from prison. Steven Barker , now 48, has been referred to the Parole Board for the sixth time, raising concerns among the public and legal experts.

This development comes just six weeks after what would have been Peter Connelly’s 20th birthday, a poignant reminder of the tragic case that shocked the nation in 2007. Barker was convicted in 2009 for causing or allowing the death of the 17-month-old, whose injuries included a broken back, broken ribs, mutilated fingertips, and missing fingernails—evidence of sustained and brutal abuse over eight months.

Barker, along with his then-partner Tracey Connelly and her brother Jason Owen, attempted to cover up the extent of the child’s suffering. The Parole Board will now assess Barker’s behavior in prison, consulting with officials and reviewing his progress. A source close to the case expressed deep concern, stating that Barker’s potential release is disturbing given the gravity of his crimes. The Parole Board’s decision will hinge on whether Barker poses a manageable risk to the public.

This is not Barker’s first parole review; he was previously denied release two years ago due to his continued denial of raping Baby P, a charge for which he received a separate life sentence. The board’s spokesperson emphasized that their decisions are based solely on public safety, with panels examining extensive evidence, including psychological evaluations and victim impact statements.

Meanwhile, Peter’s mother, Tracey Connelly, is also seeking freedom after her parole review was adjourned last year. Connelly, who was initially released in 2013 but recalled in 2015 for breaching parole conditions, faces ongoing scrutiny. Her case has sparked debate over transparency, with calls for a public hearing to shed light on the failures that led to Baby P’s death. Legal arguments have been made both for and against publicizing the proceedings, with Connelly’s lawyer citing safety concerns.

The case remains one of the most infamous child protection failures in UK history, continuing to provoke outrage and calls for accountability





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